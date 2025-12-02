Two End Up In Handcuffs After Punches & Purses Start Flying Inside A Mall's Indoor Family Entertainment Center

A day of fun at the Fun Nation Action Park in the Sangertown Square Mall during the Thanksgiving Day weekend wasn’t in the cards for those at the indoor family entertainment center over the weekend.

Unless, of course, your idea of fun is throwing punches and swinging purses at people. If it is, you would have had a great time in New Hartford, New York this holiday weekend. Two of the eight or so involved punched a ticket to jail.

They didn’t hear a bell when the police arrived signifying the end of the action and allegedly tried to keep the punches and purses flying. Here's some of the fighting recorded by a witness who had a front row seat.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The New Hartford Police Department is investigating the fight, according to WKTV News Channel 2. Eight people were reportedly involved in the fighting and there could be charges that result.

As you can see above, there were plenty of punches thrown and at least one purse being swung around and used as a weapon during the action. One positive takeaway, if you're into that kind of thing, is that no injuries were reported.

Thanksgiving Weekend Turns Into a Purse-Swinging Brawl at Fun Nation

A spokesperson for Fun Nation, WKTV reports, said that those involved were not customers of the entertainment center. They were passing through the mall when the chaos broke out.

The arrests occurred after the fight inside the mall took place. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office stopped a car after deputies determined the occupants inside were involved in the fight.

Deputies say that when another group believed to be involved in the earlier action arrived on the scene, 42-year-old Melissa Henderson intentionally blocked traffic. A fight is fun and all, but why not make sure you get arrested?

Go big or go home. You only live once after all. Henderson appears to have taken that approach to heart. As she was being arrested she, police say, kicked the deputy who was placing her under arrest.

Stephen Bembry, 35, followed her lead, allegedly, and started pushing the deputies. Will they face charges for the fight? There's a chance, but either way, they're now facing multiple charges.

What did you do this past weekend, eat leftovers and watch football like a stick in the mud? You could have been at the mall throwing punches and swinging purses. There's always next year.