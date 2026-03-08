Two Cops Suspended After Baby Daddy Of One Found Video Of Them Allegedly Having Sex On Duty In The Locker Room

A couple of New York police officers have been suspended without pay and could be fired for allegedly having sex in the locker room of a Bronx station house. That was just one of several mistakes leading up to the suspensions.

Everyone, or at least almost everyone, knows that if you're going to get it on in a locker room at work, you wait until after your shift has ended. You don’t do it while on duty, and you don’t even think about recording it.

Erick Xoyatlacebada and Yuleni Campos-Saavedra, both 29, were not aware of these unwritten rules, according to the NY Post.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

The Post reports that the two were suspended without pay on February 24 after the "baby daddy" of one of the officers involved found a recording of the alleged locker room sex and reported it to the 46th Precinct bosses.

It's not known how the father of the woman's child ended up with the video, but law enforcement sources told the outlet that the two "are likely to be fired" for the unofficial business they're accused of conducting on the clock.

Station House Drama Hits The 46th Precinct & An Investigation Follows

It goes without saying that if you ignore all the other steps and record a video (allegedly) in the locker room, the alleged video can’t end up in the hands of a baby daddy or baby momma. That's asking for drama.

Drama that could end up costing a six-figure job in the case of one of the officers and a high five-figure job in the case of the other.

The Police Benevolent Association delegates are looking out for the two accused officers and sent out an unofficial email, The Post reports, asking for donations for them from other police officers.

"Unfortunately, two of our 46 … family have been suspended without pay," the email reportedly says. "This is a huge financial burden. This job is their sole livelihood and both officers have other family that depend on them which adds to the financial strain they are faced with."

Unfortunate indeed. Is being accused of loving too much at the wrong time really a reason they shouldn’t be able to make a living?