Twix Advertisement Banned In The UK For Being Too Badass

No one will attempt these stunts, but they might want a Twix.

You know how in TV ads for new cars there's always a disclaimer that says something along the lines of, "Professional driver on a closed course. Do not attempt," and we all wonder how anyone could be so stupid that those warnings are necessary?

Well, apparently, across the pond in the United Kingdom, they're concerned that people may try to replicate impossible feats of driving that they saw in an ad for a candy bar.

According to the BBC, candy giant Mars-Wrigley released a new ad for Twix that features some super-badass stunt driving, but in a completely ridiculous, tongue-in-cheek way.

However, it has already been banned.

All I see is some completely impossible driving, but apparently, five complaints — either from five humorless people or one super-humorless person — came in calling them irresponsible for promoting unsafe driving practices.

Now, on one hand, I get why we have disclaimers. Jackass always started with one because it wasn't outside the realm of possibility that some kid would try some skateboard trick or taze his buddy in the nards in hopes of scoring a viral video.

But nobody is seeing that ad and thinking, "Man, that really makes me want to drive recklessly."

No, it makes you think, "Man, I really want to go to 7-Eleven and tank my diet by loading up on some Twix-es-es."

And, if it doesn't make you think that, it's a bad advertisement.

Mars argued that "the cars were shot driving at lawful speeds and any emulation would only reflect the legal and safe driving presented," but still, the country's Advertising Standards Authority, or ASA, wasn't having it.

C'mon, mate — if I may borrow some British slang — lighten up.

But hey, I'm always ready to admit when I'm wrong. If the United Kingdom suddenly sees an outbreak of long-haired, Twix-eating stunt drivers gonig on wild car chases through the desert (y'know; those harsh, British deserts) that end with one car stacked roof-to-roof with another after plummeting off a cliff, only to drive away safe and sound, I will promptly eat a heaping helping of crow.