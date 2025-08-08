How one tweet turned into 10 million views and thousands of hilarious comments.

Elon Musk's Twitter bots are ruthless.

Between tweets tagging the FBI to have me investigated, to Twitter bots telling me they want to "f--k" my multiple chins, to other vile material, it's been a a wild ride on one of America's great social media channels.

All it took was one tweet, saying, "The purple hair lesbians have to be furious that SEC sororities ARE BACK."

Simple enough.

10 MILLION VIEWS. I've had some top-level tweets over the years. This one might be an all-timer.

After nearly 18 years on the Internet, I've heard it all. I've had Cleveland Browns fans threatening to break my legs for my Johnny Manziel coverage. There have been multiple death threats over the years from a variety of characters. I seem to remember a verified criminal sending a message years ago that got my attention.

I've had Warren Sapp ready to break me in half. That was actually hilarious.

The point is, if you get into the trenches of the culture war, you have to be ready for return fire. Let's just say that the purple hairs, the lesbians & the weirdo dudes with pronouns in their bios brought the heat over the sorority tweet.

Now for the real test, let's see if these Twitter bots want to yell at me over email. Has Elon taught them how to create emails? Let's see.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Let's dive into the best of the best. The bots really let me have it!

This one says "Kill Yourself":