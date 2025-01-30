Anti-Trump Troll Obliterated For Smearing Hot Female Supporters: PHOTOS

A troll on X learned the hard way that smearing attractive conservative women is a bad idea.

New York Magazine has been getting roasted for publishing a piece about young supporters of President Donald Trump that was meant to make them look bad.

Instead, it made the members of "The Cruel Kids Table" look awesome, and it featured some women that grabbed the internet's attention.

It was a beautiful dose of internet karma.

X troll nuked after attacking young conservative women.

A troll decided to hop on X and fire off a scorching hot take targeting the two women going viral for being featured on the cover. It went about as well as you'd expect.

"It’s always b*tches in Zara polyester thinking they’re Bringing Back Beauty," the semi-popular X account tweeted.

Ironically, the account's bio simply reads, "Fix your hearts or die."

Projection? Very possible.

She then tried to double down, but it was too late. The offensive from the right was on.

Check out some of the reactions below to her stupid tweet, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those who don't know, the woman below is the one being attacked. Again, do we think some projection is going on?

There's no group of people on the planet who hate attractive and successful women more than other women. I've spent decades witnessing, and it's just a fact.

This situation puts that on full display. Dudes might do a lot of dumb stuff, but we have *NOTHING* on what women do when they feel threatened by someone more attractive and successful. They spread rumors, nitpick, attack, project and try to tear them down.

From my personal experience, the guys I know like to make sure all boats are elevated in the water. I could tell some horror stories about women.

The knives and claws come out, and it gets nasty. Welcome to reality, and welcome to the epic dose of karma that is now playing out on X with this exchange. You simply love to see it.

Think before you tweet. Or, don't. I don't actually care, and watching people get lit up like a Christmas tree is always entertaining. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.