TV Station Apologizes For Showing Election 'Test Results' During F1 Race

Our bad.

A Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA TV station is apologizing for showing Presidential election "test results" on viewers' screens during Sunday's F1 race.

The "test results" show Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump by 5% in Pennsylvania with 100% of precincts reporting.

"Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did," the station announced in a statement. "The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night."

IT WAS A TEST! TEST! TEST!

Everyone pump the brakes. WNEP jumped into action to make sure voters know they made a huge mistake.

IT WAS A TEST!!!!!!!!!

WNEP had a checkmark next to Dave McCormick in the Pennsylvania Senate race, but him losing the vote count.

IT WAS A TEST!!!!!

You know, we're only talking about one of the most important elections of our time, according to the politicians, and yet here we are with someone on the production team pushing this live.

Jen or Bill or Larry or Lisa must've had their asses chewed out after this one.

And you know it was Donna (fake name; I have no idea who works the front desk at WNEP) at the front desk who was chewing their ass. Do you think Donna wants to answer the phones after this mess?

Hell no she doesn't.

Donna wants a nice, calm day at the office and then this happens.

"The numbers were not reflective of any actual vote count," WNEP pleaded.

"Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots to be taken out of their envelopes until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, and no votes of any kind will be counted in Pennsylvania until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

"WNEP regrets the error and apologizes for any confusion. We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again."

