It Turns Out It's Not A Great Idea To Pick Up Prostitutes In Your Government-Issued Vehicle During Work Hours

As a general rule of thumb, you should pick up prostitutes on your own time. You should also consider not using your government-issued vehicle to conduct this kind of business.

Assuming, of course, you're worried about getting caught in the act, possibly on camera, and having it affect your employment status. That is a valid concern for some.

You know, if someone spots a Milwakuee Department of Public Works vehicle with a woman in bright red skin-tight pants leaning into it, for example, they might be interested in circling back to take a closer look.

That's what Brayden Toliver did on a recent Wednesday morning around 11 am. He spotted a woman approaching a government vehicle before leaning in as he drove past. So he decided to pull back around for a closer look.

When he did, the vehicle had moved to a secluded alley around the corner. Toliver grabbed his phone, got close to the action, and recorded the government worker and the sex worker engaging in a sex act in public.

Beyond the Job, The Worker Might Have Bigger Problems If He’s Married

"I mean, you know, I know what goes on in this neighborhood," Toliver told FOX 6. "During city work hours – it’s mindboggling. It’s crazy. He might get fired."

I wouldn’t normally mind a late morning public sex act. It's not for me necessarily, but to each their own. But Toliver makes a good point here.

This city employee is on city time in a city vehicle. We can’t have taxpayers footing the bill for this sort of activity. The Milwaukee DPW seems to agree.

A spokesperson said the employee in question has been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.

They said, "We are aware of the video. The content is alarming, and this incident is currently under investigation. We take this matter very seriously. The employee has been placed on leave during this process."

Toliver added that the employee's employment status could be just one of his concerns. He pointed out, "Could be married, have a wife. Wife doesn’t know. She will now after this," Toliver said.