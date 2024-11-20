Tulsi Gabbard Shares Opinion On Women In War Guaranteed To Spark Debate: WATCH

Tulsi Gabbard wants the best people for the job serving in the military and in combat.

Gabbard is a former Congresswoman, a current Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army Reserve and is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be America's next Director of National Intelligence.

She will soon have incredible influence in the intelligence community and that influence will bleed into the military as well.

Tulsi Gabbard talks about women in war

One of the biggest topics when it comes to the military is whether women should be allowed to serve in combat and go to war.

Gabbard went to war in Iraq, and knows better than most what is necessary in order to get the job done. Does she think women belong in war? The former Congresswoman from Hawaii believes it all comes down to setting a standard and finding people who can meet it.

"Whether those jobs are serving as an infantry soldier or an artillery soldier, whether you're serving in a combat unit or a support unit, what I want, both as a soldier..I want to be serving alongside but also I think when you like at this from a policy perspective, what we should want as a country is we need the best people who are best equipped to do the job. Not all women are best equipped to serve in a combat unit. Not all men are best equipped to serve in a combat unit. So, there should not be an arbitrary standard simply based on gender. Rather, set the standard and if you meet the standard whether you're a man or a woman, then you want the job, go get it," Gabbard said during an interview with Jordan Peterson.

She further explained, "If those standards are set on a realistic assessment of what this job will require and it turns out they, hey, one out of a hundred women who apply actually qualifies, then so be it. You know, whatever, if there are a great number of men who qualify, then so be it. If we have people who get these jobs who cannot do the job, then it's pointless. And, it puts themselves and the entire unit and mission at risk in doing so."

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To the surprise of nobody with common sense, it's a much more nuanced topic than those claiming it's black and white.

There are definitely roles for women in the military, and that includes in jobs at the tip of the spear taking the fight to the enemy.

Believe it or not, women serve in Special Operations. That includes the world's premiere counter-terrorism unit - Delta Force.

Now, what roles do they fill? That's kept under wraps by the government, but I can tell you from what I've learned doing my interviews over the years that there is a small handful of women out there helping absolutely shellac bad guys.

Does that mean we should let women or anyone else into whatever job they want? Absolutely not. To Gabbard's point, there has to be a standard and the standard 100% shouldn't be lowered based on a person's sex.

Bullets coming out of the rifle of a bad guy do not care whether you're male or female. They'll kill both the exact same.

Women in war isn't as simple as shouting "Yes, let them go!" or "No, keep them out!" Gabbard, unlike the peanut gallery online who has never been near a gunfight, nicely explained the nuanced points of how the military should fill roles. Do you agree with her take? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.