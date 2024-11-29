Tulsi Gabbard Goes Viral With Epic Thanksgiving Message

Tulsi Gabbard is going viral with an awesome Thanksgiving message.

Gabbard has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be America's next Director of National Intelligence, and it's the latest sign she has growing star power on the right.

The former Democrat Congresswoman and current Lt. Col. in the Army Reserves is becoming a legit force to be reckoned with in the new conservative coalition.

She's also not bad with a gun! Now, she's going viral with a pretty cool Thanksgiving message.

Tulsi Gabbard goes viral with Thanksgiving message.

Gabbard posted a photo with her husband, Abraham Williams, carrying the American flag on what appeared to be a hilltop in her home state of Hawaii. Not only were they rocking a flag, but Tulsi was also wearing a plate carrier. Seriously, how can you not be impressed with this woman?

"My heart is filled with gratitude - for God’s unconditional love, for the love and support of my family, for freedom and our great country. Happy Thanksgiving," Gabbard wrote Thursday afternoon for the epic photo's caption.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were also quick to show love in the comments with the following:

Yes and amen love

Amazing! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. God bless

Gratitude Quantum My Warrior Sister

Amen! Thank you Tulsi!!! We love you!

Great Shot Happy Thanksgiving

I’m thankful for your service and continued service to our country. Can’t wait to see your leadership in the next administration

What a pic!

Happy Thanksgiving Tulsi. You are an inspiration to young girls. I respect you for everything you do. I'm ex Army myself. God bless you and your family.

I sat around watching football and cracking a few cold ones Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving. Tulsi threw on some tactical gear and went for a hike while carrying the American flag.

I think it's safe to say she had a more badass holiday than most of us, but different strokes for different folks.

Tulsi Gabbard continues to prove she's an awesome and proud American. We need more of that spirit and energy in America, and it's great to see her lead from the front. Let me know what you think about Gabbard at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.