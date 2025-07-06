Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full Cowgirl, Puts Awesome Shooting Skills On Display: WATCH

Don't mess with Tulsi Gabbard.

The former Democrat Congresswoman turned Republican pro-liberty advocate is currently serving as America's Director of National Intelligence.

She's also a Lt. Col. in the Army Reserves, and was deployed to Iraq back when the war was still going on. Her resume is incredible….and so is her ability to throw some lead at targets.

Tulsi Gabbard goes full cowgirl.

Gabbard recently dropped a video of herself on Instagram rocking a cowboy hat and rocking some guns. If that's not what America is all about, then I don't know what is.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To the surprise of nobody, people in the comments absolutely loved it:

I think we might have to link up with Tulsi Gabbard for some kind of shooting video or a competition. True story, an Israeli sharpshooter wanted to do a shooting competition against me about six years ago. I kicked the person's ass. They were a great shot. I was still significantly better. That's what growing up in rural Wisconsin shooting every day will do for you.

However, there's no doubt my skills have decreased since then. Shooting is a skill that you can lose if you don't regularly use it. I'd be rusty as all hell.

Gabbard would not be. That would set the stage for a very fun showdown. The wheels in my mind are turning!

What do you think of Gabbard's video?