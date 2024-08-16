Hit Sylvester Stallone Show Drops Fire Preview For New Season: WATCH

The full trailer for season two of "Tulsa King" is finally out.

The first season of the hit series from Taylor Sheridan starring Sylvester Stallone was an immediate success when it premiered on Paramount+ in 2022.

It follows organized crime enforcer Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), who is exiled to Tulsa after serving a lengthy prison sentence.

While Manfredi adjusts to the current era after decades behind bars, it doesn't take long for him to build a strong foothold in Tulsa through strength and charisma.

"Tulsa King" season two trailer promises a fun ride.

Now, we have an idea of what season two will be all about. You can fire up the trailer below, let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and then we'll dive in.

The plot of season two is described as, "Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York."

Judging from that description, Dwight is going to not only have to fight on the already established mafia fronts but face new ones as well.

Sign us up.

Also, "Tulsa King" has a criminally underrated cast. It's one of the best casts on TV, and yet, it doesn't seem like anyone gives it the respect it deserves.

Stallone is joined by Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Frank Grillo and Neal McDonough. That is an absolutely outstanding lineup of talent, and it's going to be a bunch of fun to see what Grillo and McDonough - a "Yellowstone" alum with Sheridan - bring to the table in season two.

You can catch the start of season two of "Tulsa King" September 15th on Paramount+. I'll definitely be watching, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.