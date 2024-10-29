Guy Tries To Pet A Deer, Nearly Ends In Complete Disaster: WATCH

Touching wild animals is almost always a terrible idea.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome is a crazy place. You never know what might go wrong out in the wild, and it's important to keep your head on a swivel.

Nature isn't a Disney movie. Wild animals aren't your friends. Many look at humans as a threat and some see them as a quick snack.

Man goes viral for trying to pet a deer.

Even deer - an animal most people think is innocent - has no interest in being touched by humans. That was on display in a video going viral.

A man tried to pet a deer that was clearly very nervous, and the situation nearly ended in a total disaster. Watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the people in the comments weren't surprised at all by the reaction the man was met with. Check out some of the comments below:

If you see a wild animal out in nature, it's almost always best to leave it alone. There are some limited exceptions, but more times than not, your best option is to do nothing.

As I said above, the animal thunderdome is not a movie! It's a potential house of horrors, and I say that as someone who grew up in the country. Trying to pet a deer is something I would never attempt, and I probably could have seeing as how they used to come shockingly close to the house.

Stay on high alert whenever out in the wild. It just might save your fingers from being bitten! Let me know what you think of the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.