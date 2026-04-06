Trump's Special Assistant Margo Martin Keeps An Eye On The #FakeNews Media, Nats First Sip & Kay Bee In 1992

Nobody keeps an eye on the #fakenews media like President Trump's special assistant Margo Martin.

I need to hear from the Georgia readers

What's going on with the handicap plates? How are there so many on the road? It feels like Nick Shirley might want to do an exposé on the handicap plate industry in Georgia because there sure seemed to be an exorbitant number of plates on I-75N and I-75S based on my research over the last week.

Cracker Barrel is losing the billboard game along I-75

I don't have photos to back up this headline, but even Mrs. Screencaps agreed that Cracker Barrel's billboard marketing team is a mess. The current crop of billboards aren't inspiring.



Here's a simple solution: Sizzling bacon dripping with bacon sweat, logo in the upper right corner, then either "This exit" or "Exit 268" at the bottom.

Simple.



No catchy wordy slogans for people to read at 85 mph with Georgia handicap drivers whizzing in and out of traffic or buried in the left lane.

The brands that seem to be winning keep the words to a minimum. Cracker Barrel hasn't figured that out.

We've been over this before, but I need to say it again, is there any difference between panhandling on exit ramps and panhandling on your car windows?

Good luck to the husband. He's going to need it.

Have you ever been so moved by a couple traveling down the highway either on their way to a honeymoon or home from the honeymoon that you've taken the time to send them money via a cash app?

If so, PLEASE email me. I want to hear your story.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

Do you think any hot moms hang out on this boat?

I'M BACK…CONTACT ME…I'LL GIVE YOU GUYS CREDIT FOR NOT SENDING ME HUNDREDS OF MESSAGES ASKING WHY I'M NOT WORKING

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

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Screencaps has a source that provides us with behind-the-scenes Masters photos that I hope you enjoy

These two photos were taken Sunday morning from Augusta National.

I'm very, very fortunate to have a few sources who know how much this week means to so many of you. This column keeps humming along because of their contributions.

From my count, we'll have two Anonymous Masters Employees and another person inside the gates who isn't there as a fan.

It's turning into a helluva team.

Remember, this will be the first modern era Masters without our beloved Augusta Hooters

— Anonymous Masters Employee writes:

Just dropped by the Top Dawg Tavern (across the street from where Hoots was) to grab a bite and watch the FF and I see this in the parking lot. I assume where his trailer is, he will follow.

Anonymous Masters Employee adds:

Each employee got one of these this year in honor of it being the 90th Masters. ANGC is such a class organization. I will definitely be working at least till the 100th Masters. No telling how they will treat that.

Screencaps readers are now considering Diesel, Canoe Kirk & Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green among their MAN FRIENDS

— Dan in Wisconsin tells me:

Joe, consider this....Man friends...while I agree I am friends with my wife's friend's husbands, every morning I wake up and read a column where my MAN friends - you, Diesel, Canoe Kirk, Mike T., and countless other regulars share conversations about today or experiences that they have gone through, which I can relate to....they are my Man Friends, that someday I may meet in person.

$200 to play Chambers Bay or PGA West seems low

— Eric P. vents:

Hope you had a great vacation. But can you address the one thing that is worse than aim point in a kid’s golf tournament??



Yes, I’m talking about the idiots that NEED to play music when they are golfing. My god, are they so ADD that they they REALLY need to play music that I am guessing they are not even listening to, and forcing people that want a little peace and quiet to ask them to not play it so loud?

I don’t pay $200.00 to play Chambers Bay or PGA West so I can listen to Zach Brown , whoever that is, or some other playlist that does not include anything I have ever heard. If I want to pay $200-300.00 to listen to music, I’ll go to a concert.

Kinsey:

Is that all it costs to play those places? I paid that to play The Loop at Forest Dunes last summer. The Loop was cool, but Chambers Bay is hosting U.S. Opens. I'd much rather drop the $200 in Washington.

How'd my cousin get online and randomly buy a piece of Michigan woods?

— Tom asks:

My how to question is regarding your mention of your cousin buying property in Michigan. We've visited Sleeping Bear Dunes about 8-10 times over the years and love that area. Its a bit of a hall to make from Indy for a weekend/second home but I'm getting closer to the end of the career and taking a Friday off is becoming more of a possibility. I'm not asking where they purchased, but I am curious about the process of how they went about acquiring an acre. Did they reach out to a realtor or what? I'm sorry for being clueless about this but I love that area and would love to start investigating some options. Any simple advice or direction on what they did would be great.

Kinsey:

My cousin heard about a Michigan Department of Natural Resources land auction and bid via that auction. I think it ended up being just under an acre for $1,800. The land is along a paved and maintained county road, which is definitely important.

Also, this land is over on the Lake Huron shore. If you love Sleeping Bear Dunes, I have a hard time believing you'll find nearly an acre for $1,800 unless it's off a gravel road and buried in a forest.

Good luck.

Lazy influencers: Our friend Rachel Stuhlmann would never be caught doing what this Instagram pretender was caught doing

— Todd in Houston chimes in:

Not sure if you caught this story in America's Finest NewspaperTM, the New York Post, but apparently an influencer was caught photoshopping her face onto another influencers body so it appeared she was actually at an event she was not at. Here is the story in all its hilarious detail:



White influencer breaks silence after she’s accused of editing her face onto black model’s body

Where are we as a nation if our influencers, who's only job is to show up at a beach, a sporting event, and/or a boat, and take pictures of themselves, are too lazy to do even that? Next thing you know, we'll find out they don't actually eat that food they pretend to eat at restaurants. SHAME!

Kinsey:

This is why you should trust Screencaps. I have spent the last 18 years of my life studying the content world. Honestly, there should be a university out there who should honor me with an honorary doctorate in this industry.

The only tennis influencer you should be keeping tabs on is Rachel Stuhlmann, an old friend of the site. I'll see if she'll do a YouTube sitdown with me on this topic of fake influencers.

Rachel would never be caught photoshopping her head on another woman's body.

Aerospace engineer weighs in on Artemis

— Michael from Layton writes:

Hey Joe, it's been a minute but thought it would be a great chance to chime in on the Artemis II mission.

As a 20-year careered aerospace engineer, there is no greater testament to how badass America is as we send four astronauts further into space than anyone has gone before.

It goes without saying how much work goes into developing these massive systems and to ensure everything goes nominally. I mean just to get 2 engineers to agree to anything is a miracle; getting hundreds and thousands of em to row in the same direction is unworldly.

250 years ago, America fought for her freedom in a landscape of open country, dangers but also a landscape with hope. Hope that the people of this new America can prosper through hard work and determination. 250 years ago, we walked in boots, rode horses and yet had the balls to venture into the great wide open to establish a new home for ourselves. In just 250 short years, our great country took works of science fiction (Hat tip to Jules Verne and H.G. Wells) and made it a reality.

It has been since December of 1972 that we last made the voyage to the moon and here we are once again daring to do the impossible and travel the stars.

I couldn't be happier to see us going back in my lifetime and how far we could truly go with hard work and determination.

JFK famously said on the Rice campus in 1962, "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too."

America is home of people who dare not only to dream and dream big but do everything we can to make that dream a reality. I am, as always, damn proud to be an American and hope all the great readers of screencaps feel the same way today.

Godspeed to the crew of Artemis II!

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That is it this morning. As you'd expect, there are hundreds. — literally — of emails to go through. That means you won't want to miss this week's Screencaps newsletter as I dump out a bunch of them.

Now it's off to Zoom meetings, writing about life in 2026 and a YouTube video this afternoon.

It's time to get back to the grind as we race towards Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer.

Have a great day.

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