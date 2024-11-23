Trump's New Surgeon General Has America On Edge

Another Saturday, another Donald Trump nomination that has all of America talking. What a little tradition we're starting around here.

Last week, it was new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. This morning? It's Trump's nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as U.S. Surgeon General. Another strong, smart, independent woman in Trump's cabinet.

Mark Cuban must be FURIOUS waking up to this news. I'm sure he's writing all about over on Bluesky.

Anyway, back to Dr. Janette. She's another Fox News contributor – at this point I may get the call-up to the Trump Admin – and another woman. She's also hot, which seems to be a running theme with these Trump picks.

I don't think anyone is complaining. Not that I've seen, at least.

Let's check it out to get a pulse!

Diving into Dr. Janette

Seems like everyone is on board with Dr. Janette! America's Doctor. We're healing, boys and girls, one Trump pick at a time.

Now, I have to be fair here. I'm nothing if not fair. While everyone seems to like the doctor's looks, some of her past comments on COVID and the vaccine have certain folks on edge.

Like right here. This clip makes me feel a little queasy:

Don't love that. Not one bit.

Now, to be fair – again – to Dr. Janette, this was from 2021. That's a long time ago. Feel like everyone thought the vaccines were great, or were gonna be great, at one point or another. No harm there.

I don't completely hold it against someone if they at one time thought the vaccines were gonna work. That's not their fault.

Now, if you STILL think they work now – after four years of data that says otherwise – then I have an issue. But we're all allowed a mulligan in life on things like this, and if you admit you were wrong and don't keep pushing nonsense, then we're all good.

Plus, Dr. Janette also said this, which I do respect:

See? You learn things, you see the data, and you adjust what you say. It's easy. If this is the Doc we're getting starting in January, I'm good with it.

OK, back to your regularly-scheduled programming on this final-Saturday-before-Thanksgiving.