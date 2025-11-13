Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Reveals Unexpected Voicemail From President Trump After Metal Icon's Death

It was a classy message from the President of the United States

Back in July, the world said goodbye to heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. As big a loss as it was to music fans, it was, obviously, an even bigger loss to the Osbourne family.

Of course, condolences were rolling in from every corner of the globe, but on the latest edition of their podcast, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne revealed that they even got a phone call from a certain leader of the free world.

"Should we play the voicemail?" Jack Osbourne asked.

"Yeah," Sharon said.

"I'm not saying who it's from," he continued. "Everyone will know."

"Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family the best," President Trump said in the voicemail. "Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented. So, I just wanted to wish you the best, and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

That was about as classy as it gets and goes to show the impact that Ozzy had beyond just your traditional hard rock and heavy metal circles.

In fact, Sharon said she and the family also received a letter of condolence from King Charles.

Osbourne was, of course, the original frontman for Black Sabbath, a band that pretty much laid the blueprint for what became heavy metal. After leaving Black Sabbath (the first time), Osbourne embarked on a solo career that yielded numerous hit songs like "Crazy Train," "No More Tears," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

By the 2000s, he had transcended music and was a pop-cultural icon thanks to the reality series The Osbournes, commercial appearances, and the Ozzfest music festival.

Osbourne died just two weeks after his and Black Sabbath's farewell concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England. This included support from some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Alice in Chains, Pantera, Mastodon, and more.