Trump, U.S. FTC Gift Swifties Huge W After Cracking Down On Ticket Resellers

Trump and Swfties teaming up to take down ticket resellers wasn't on my bingo card.

We have an unlikely alliance brewing in our midst, folks.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on ticket resellers trying to circumvent ticketing platforms' limits on ticket sales, with a particular eye for Taylor Swift concerts.

That's right, Swifties, Trump and the FTC are coming to your rescue!

According to Reuters, the FTC sued ticket reseller Key Investment Group for evading purchasing limits to buy up thousands of tickets to live events, including Swift's "Eras" tour, and resell them at a markup.

Much like Blackstone buying a bunch of housing and making it harder for Americans to buy homes, companies like Key Investment Group are using fake or purchased accounts on ticketing sites like TicketMaster to buy and resell tickets in bulk, making it harder and more expensive for music fans to get tickets themselves.

The lawsuit stems, in part, from a crackdown President Trump announced in March of this year in an effort to curb exploitative tactics with regard to ticket pricing.

This is an exceptionally delicious slice of irony, seeing how Trump and Swifties have been at each other's throats for years now.

It could have something to do with Trump's early August Truth Social post regarding the "hotness" of the pop star.

It's the most unlikely team-up since Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, and it will be hilarious to see these Taylor Swift fanatics doing mental gymnastics to try and avoid giving the "Evil Orange Man" any sort of credit.

I don't see a single one of the Swifties thanking Trump on social media, but maybe I'm not looking hard enough.

I'm sure they'll be lining up any minute now to offer their sincere gratitude to the President for helping to make Taylor Swift concerts affordable again.

I can't wait to see the sea of red MAGA hats at Taylor's next concert. It will bring a ton of joy to my heart.

Now if we could just do something about those high concession prices at football games, but I digress.

One step at a time, I suppose.