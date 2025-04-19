Trump Supporter Rachel Bush Dumps Out A Treasure Trove Of Content, A Tricky Lie For Justin Thomas & TX Meat

Jaime in Texas is being destroyed by the Screencaps community

For those who were out on Good Friday, here is the comment that sure has people talking. It's one of the wildest us vs. them, Texas vs. the North comments in Internet history.

— Todd from Texas says:

As a longtime Houstonian, Astrodome destruction advocate, and lawn mower/grass appreciator, Jaime from Humble can pound sand and sit in his dirt yard. What a tool! Grass is as loved in the South as much as the North! Also, while I do have the default Southeastern Texas yard of St Augustine, there are other grasses available (shout out to Texas A&M for inventing a bunch of them) that can take the unique mixture of heat, moisture, funguses, and bugs that have killed many thin-bladed strains that just used to turn brown and die here. Also, my buddy owns a turf farm here and let me tell you, he makes a nice living just growing grass in a big field, scraping it out, and putting it onto pallets for all the homebuilders around here.

Also, is pickleball really a sport? It just seems to be a thing where people take pictures of themselves on the court and not actually doing anything. I suggest a Screencaps investigation of this sport-like activity.

This league really is changing the game

The Gen Z ladies know what's up.

Do they want some immature guy who mows on Saturday afternoons like a complete dork, or do they want to hop into a convertible on a Saturday morning with their ultra-successful Gen X boyfriends who have their lawns dialed in on for a day of fun and sun?

Easy answer.

Does the 27-year-old Gen Z woman who has risen to an assistant HR position at a Fortune 500 company want to mess around with some FanDuel addict, Saturday-mowing, Madden-playing loser with a weed addiction or does she want to hang with that 53-year-old Gen Xer who lays the nastiest stripes in his suburban subdivision & sucks down the finest IPAs on the market after a Thursday mowing session.

Easy answer.

Take it from a Millennial, 2023 National Champion Mower of the Year, T.J. Bollmer that ladies love those wide open weekends. This guy has like five kids with Mrs. Bollmer.

Readers react to 5" inseams for shorts being in this summer

— Chris A. opines:

Nyet on the 5" inseam shorts. 7" or 9" is acceptable, 11" just break down and get capri pants. Capris might be my best option now that I've reached the age of wrinkly knees.

My lawn weapons are a Craftsman four stroke weed trimmer, a Troy-Bilt 21" walk-behind with a Honda engine, and a faux John Deere made by MTD with a 48" deck, all for 1.5 acres. A steady diet of Sta-Bil has those engines starting right up after a long mid-Atlantic winter. Just did the first cut of the season last night because the grass was getting up to child-losing height after a bit of rain last week.

— Voiceover guy Mike L. in California checks in:

Not having thighs anywhere near what Tom Selleck has, I'm going with anything but 5" inseam! Give me shorts that hit the top of the knee and I'm good.

Also, how cool was it that MAE#2's wife was watching the playoff? I can guarantee that my wife would not be watching, even if it was me by some miracle.

All of a sudden I'm hearing quite a bit about the ‘Senior Assassin’ water game that high school seniors play before graduating, but I have one big problem here

I'm being told this is a game that high school kids play before graduation. Then why are they playing in April? Hey morons (I figure they're pretty much all 18 at this point), how about waiting until the final week of school for senior prank/activities.

I had a reader send me a story out of Kentucky where a kid was arrested in just his underwear, which was supposedly part of the game. I didn't read up too deep on this, but something about being in your underwear meant you were winning.

Maybe I'm wrong. It's a Saturday morning and I'm about to be off for Easter weekend.

My point here is that if you're dumb enough to play the game in April with several weeks of school remaining, you aren't ready for the workforce. Wait until May. Act like you learned some sense in school.

Golf wagering and the rec ‘B’ team taking out the ‘A’ team

— Bill sends a dispatch:

Happy Easter weekend! The screencaps email from Eric about the lost bet really has me wanting to know what book that was on. I bet quite a bit on golf (every tournament) and top 5 and top 10 bets that result in ties are usually graded using "dead heat" rules.

For instance, say 4 players have all tied for 9th place, giving two more winners than allocated in the top 10 finishing positions. They occupy position Nos. 9-12 on the leaderboard but in a "dead heat." Given there are four players for two spots, the stake graded as a win drops by half. So a $100 bet on any of the four players becomes what a $50 bet gets paid out. If the original player was 5/1, your payout would move from $500 to $250.

My experience with the traditional books is that this is the norm. As you said, time to find a new book! Don't know if you care to share this info, but it does affect a lot of golf bets and certainly gets factored into the lines they set.

P.S. My son's rec team, the "B" team, took down the "A" travel team 12-5 last weekend. Coach was crazy embarrassed as he hand picked these kids. Lack of FUNDAMENTALS. Simple as that.

Keep up the good work!

I watched back-to-back Reds games for the first time in probably 5-8 years and I have to say order has been restored to the Reds' broadcast booth

Jeff Brantley was in for Barry Larkin last night, and, BOOM, we had ourselves a real broadcast team compared to whatever was going on Thursday during a day game in Cincinnati when the PxP guy would say one word every 2-3 minutes. I am forever grateful to Barry for what he means to Cincinnati, but we have to be honest with ourselves here: He should be banned from any and all broadcast booths.

Last night was a night and day difference.

Plus, MY Reds are back to .500 with Hunter Greene starting today. Elly is hitting dongs and the offense is putting up plenty of runs for this pitching staff. Is it too early to think this team could compete for the division?

A message to the Canadians who love acting superior morally to us Americans

— Darren in McDonough sent this reminder:

Hiya Joe,

With the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs firing up this weekend, I'm sure many of our Canadian friends would like daily reminders that the USA has held Lord Stanley's chalice since NINETEEN NINETY-THREE.

Hope this helps.

Brag a little bit about where you've been golfing lately

— Mark in Lincoln says this was a day he'll never forget:

Company trip: Mauna Kea, Big Island. Strong wind, tight course, bad golfer…long day but amazing views. Most amazing course I have ever stepped foot on!!

And that's a wrap for another week of my work life that saw me start off with a very early Monday morning trip to Washington D.C. It ends in my happy place, here at the HQ with the patio door opening, the birds chirping after a massive thunderstorm and a full weekend ahead of me.

Have a great Easter weekend. Enjoy those egg hunts and calculating in your mind how much money is laying around your lawn.

Take care.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail. Either will work.

