Trump Shows Up To Wisconsin Rally In Garbage Truck After Joe Biden Comments

Former President Donald Trump rolled into his campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin in style, and by "in style" I mean he was riding shotgun in a custom-wrapped garbage truck after President Joe Biden referred to the Republican candidate's supporters as garbage.

After Trump spent some time slangin' fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, I think we all kind of got the sense that the "garbage" comments wouldn't go unnoticed, and Trump trolled the sitting Commander in Chief in the Trumpiest way possible.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump asked the media. "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

This is another one of those moments where I can't understand people who refuse to admit that Trump is one of the funniest dudes on the planet. Disagree with his politics all you want, but he's objectively hilarious.

Especially in the long run. Remember, when we were growing up we read about presidential elections in textbooks. That's not going to change, which means in a few years, kids will crack open a history book to the chapter about the 2024 Presidential Election where they'll see photos of a billionaire former president working a McDonald's kitchen and riding around in a garbage truck while wearing a high-vis vest, and he did it all to dunk on his opponents.

If you can't appreciate how hilarious that is, you need to lighten up.

Oh, speaking of the high-vis vest, Trump didn't leave that in the cab. That bad boy was coming on stage with him.

Not just to further the bit, but because someone told him it makes him look thinner.

Unbelievable.

I'm just as ready to get this election over with as anyone (I already voted too, so now it all feels even more dragged out), but man, what a wild couple of months it has been.

We're certainly going to be talking about this one for a long, long time.