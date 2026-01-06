President Trump Defends His Dance After Melania Roasts Him: ‘The People Want It’

The people may love it, but the First Lady isn't a fan...

While President Donald Trump's signature dance move is sure to send most pink-haired libs into hysterics, you'd be hard-pressed to find many people on the moderate to right side of the political spectrum who don't at least find it amusing.

However, one who doesn't love it happens to be the First Lady of all people.

The President was addressing a gathering of House Republicans on Tuesday about a wide range of topics when his signature dance move came up, in a context I would not have expected: the fact that now-imprisoned Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro tried to imitate it.

"He gets up there, and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit, but he’s a violent guy," Trump said, per The New York Post. "He’s killed millions of people. He’s tortured — they have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas that they’re closing up."

The dance came up again later, and that's when he mentioned that Melania Trump is not a fan.

"She hates when I dance," the President said. "Everybody wants me to dance, (but the First Lady says), 'Darling, it's not presidential.' She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?’ She actually said that to me. I said perhaps there is a long history she doesn't know."

Technically, she's right about FDR, just maybe not for that reason.

I felt this. Doesn't every married fella have something they love doing that drives their wife crazy? I do. My wife hates it when I talk like the Beatles. All of them, and I try to capture the nuances of each one.

But, like the President, I try to give the people what they want. And by people, I mean me, so I still talk like John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Mostly Ringo.

So, while Trump may be getting some guff at home about his signature move, as long as the people are going nuts whenever he busts it out, I can't imagine it's going anywhere.