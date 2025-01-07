Trump: We're Changing Gulf Of Mexico To Gulf Of America

How does the Gulf of America sound for that body of water that sits between Texas and Florida?

Has a ring to it, right?

Donald Trump believes so.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," the President-elect said Tuesday from Palm Beach.

Why?

"We do most the of the work there," Trump told members of the media.

Cue the crying Libs saying how it would be disrespectful to the Mexicans to change the name of their body of water.

Just weeks ago, Trump took aim at the DEI warriors when he announced another name change that's in the works: Mount McKinley.

In 2015, Obama declared the mountain would be called Denali and President McKinley's name would be yanked off of maps.

Trump told followers in December that decision will be changed.

"They took his name off Mount McKinley," Donald began. "He was a great president. That’s one of the reasons that we’re going to bring back the name of Mount McKinley because I think he deserves it."

Now it's time for Mexico to pay up by losing the name of the gulf.

Update:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she'll introduce legislation to make the name-change a reality. "Congress has to do this because we have to fund the name change on maps. We have to fund the name change through the military, FAA, etc.," Green announced Tuesday.

"We change post office names all the time [in Congress]. You better bet we absolutely are going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let's go," Marjorie added while fist pumping.

