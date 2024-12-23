Trump: I Will Defy DEI Obama & Give Mountain Its Name Back

Elections have consequences.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday in Phoenix that one of his big policy initiatives when he takes back the White House is to rename the 20,000-foot mountain in Denali National Park.

"They took his name off Mount McKinley," Trump his fans over the weekend, while referring to 25th president William McKinley via a DEI Obama decision that Trump says he'll overturn.

From 1917 to 2015, the mountain was called Mount McKinley.

Then Obama went full DEI and yanked the former president's name right out of the history books at the federal level.

Now it's Mount Denali — for now.

"He was a great president. That’s one of the reasons that we’re going to bring back the name of Mount McKinley because I think he deserves it," Trump added.

Trump haters will say he's just playing partisan politics with this topic. His haters will scream that he's mean and McKinley was a horrible human, or some other line of attack.

Meanwhile, if you go back into the history books of the New York Times, you'll find that Ohio Dems and Republicans agreed that Ohio native McKinley's name shouldn't have been yanked off the mountaintop.

"The announcement has created rare unity between Republican and Democratic Buckeyes against Mr. Obama under the well-worn complaint about excessive executive power, and even rarer agreement from members of both parties in Alaska praising the president," the Times wrote in 2015.

Then Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who was ousted in November from his Senate seat, defended Obama at the time. "This announcement is about honoring the Athabascan people who call Alaska their home and its highest mountain, Denali.

"President McKinley is a great Ohioan, and streets and schools throughout the Midwest bear testimony to his legacy," Brown said. "I will continue to work with the administration to ensure that future generations of Americans are aware of McKinley’s legacy."

Brown will no longer be in the way to stop such a decision. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski (R.), who said earlier this year she was done with Trump and considered leaving the party, is about to have a big fight on her hands in January.

Trump's focused on reversing Obama and DEI decisions.

"They took his name off Mount McKinley. That’s what they do to people," Trump told his supporters Sunday.

And now, from the sound of things, Trump's going to give the Libs a taste of their own medicine.