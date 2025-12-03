Trump Pushes for ‘Cute’ Ultra-Compact Cars in US, Nukes Biden Fuel Regs in the Process

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told Biden-era regulations on federal fuel standards to get bent in a move that he says will save American families over a billion dollars.

But at the same event in the Oval Office, he also rolled back regulations that were keeping automakers from making what he described as "very small" and "cute" cars that are for sale in some Asian markets.

And he's big on these cute little things, which I, for one, did not see coming.

Trump announced the news alongside representatives from major automotive companies, including Ford CEO Jim Farley (who is Chris Farley's cousin; how wild is that?)

"If you go to Japan — where I just left — and South Korea and Malaysia and other countries, they have a very small car, sort of like the (Volkswagen) Beetle used to be," Trump said. "They're very small, they're really cute."

I did not see Trump being a small, cute car guy.

Nothing wrong with that, I just didn't see it coming.

About a month ago, I was at a car museum, and they had one of Trump's limos that he had custom-built in the '80s, and it was a jet black Cadillac with a like fax machine and a paper shredder in it.

I thought I had taken a picture of it and would show it to you, but I guess I forgot to take one (I have a bunch of good pictures of the cars from The Munsters, though. The Munster Koach and Dragula).

Anyway, a big, bad Cadillac is the kind of car I thought he was into, but I guess tastes change.

In fact, Trump seems to be so into these ultra-compact cars like he was seeing in Europe, that he told Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to get rid of regulations keeping them from being produced here in the States.

Does that mean that we'll be seeing more of those on the roads anytime soon? Probably not, but there might be a pretty substantial market out there of people who want a small, affordable car, and now, US automakers can start churning them out.