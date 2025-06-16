Trump's New Mobile Phone Business Triggers The Libs After 'No Kings' Flop

The Trump Mobile phone will be Made in the USA

Move over Verizon, the Trump family is coming for your customers with a promise to revolutionize the mobile industry with a gold phone that has the Libs losing their minds just days after their No Kings protest flop.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump revealed the new business Monday morning at Trump Tower in Manhattan where they explained that Made in America phones will have unlimited calling to over 100 countries and telemedicine is also included in the flat monthly fee of $47.45 per month.

Trump Mobile also promises a gold Android smartphone will be available in September with a price tag of $499. "Making phones in America," Eric announced at the press conference. "It's about time we bring products back to our great country, and it's about time we disrupt this space."

Of course, the Libs who spent the weekend screaming into space about Donald Trump, are already melting down on social media over this business venture. "Great, something that'll monitor all your convos so if you talk shit about trump, the police will be at your door in 10 minutes," one moron Lib wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

Trans supporter Yandura echoes that theory.

"Bros gonna be listening in on every conversation people have on the Trump phones," they/them tweeted.

The irony here is that Wired just released a report on iPhone crashes that "Apple denies are lined to Chinese hacking."

No way the Chinese are already listening in, right?

Libs, people are already listening in on your calls. In December, the FBI, under Biden's watch, told Americans there was a Chinese hacking danger.

The Libs had a rough weekend, but now they're hellbent on beating Trump by destroying his new mobile business

"trump bathwater by the end of 2025," an angry Lib railed on Reddit r/politics.

Meanwhile, over on The Verge, editor-at-large David Pierce boldly claimed that he "absolutely" does not believe that the Trump phones will be made in the USA.

"It seems utterly unfathomable that you could build a phone with this set of specs, at this price, to be delivered in September. Either Trump Mobile has done something truly remarkable here (and I’d bet you a T1 Phone 8002 that it hasn’t), or the phone it ends up shipping will not be the one buyers are expecting. Like we always say here at The Verge, it’s vaporware until it ships. And the Trump Mobile T1 Phone 8002 is as vapor-y as it gets," Pierce writes.

Will this strategy from the Left finally crush the Trump empire?

Buckle up.