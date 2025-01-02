Donald Trump And Melania Making Out Like High-Schoolers At Midnight Has America Talking Today

Look, I don't feel great posting some smut today, especially given what happened in New Orleans yesterday, but I still have a job to do and blogs to pump out.

The #content train can't just come to a complete stop, you know. Content never slows down. Now, I can pick and choose what I write about for the next few days and make sure I'm somewhat sensitive to the times we're currently living in, but I still have to blog.

So, blog I will. And pick, I have!

Let's head down to Mar-a-Lago, where footage has surfaced of Donald Trump laying not one, not two, but three kisses on Melania at midnight two nights ago.

Happy new year, indeed!

Get a room, you lovebirds!

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! Didn't think the president-elect still had that in him, but he's a young 78 if I've ever seen one!

And the wokes try to say that Trump and Melania ain't in love. Hogwash! That's love with a capital L, baby! Absolute masterclass from Trump here.

Goes in for the first one and decides one ain't enough, so he hits her with two more out of left field to see where the night takes him. That's called laying the groundwork. Planting the seed. Ain't his first rodeo. Let's go have a big night.

Love it. Set the tone for 2025, Mr. President.

PS: Is this the first time the cameras have actually caught these twee lovebirds kissing? Feel like I've never seen it before. Sort of like a unicorn. Or bigfoot. You know they exist, but is there any actual proof?

Well, here it is. We have it now. Trump laid a couple big ones on our great First Lady to ring in 2025, and now he's ready to rock and roll in Washington.

Inauguration Day is in T-minus 18 days. Plan accordingly.

Let's roll.