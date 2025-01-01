Donald Trump & Elon Musk Bring In The New Year With 'Trump Dance' To YMCA In Electric Video

President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night just like most would have predicted: by doing the ‘Trump Dance’ to ‘YMCA,’ the classic song by the Village People.

Trump dancing became a staple during his rallies and throughout his latest campaign, and even took over the sports world after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to earn a second term in the White House.

The duo was rocking tuxedos during the New Year's Eve party, and it was Trump who stole the show with the arm-pumping dance.

Musk, the world's richest person, and Trump have spent plenty of time together in recent months. Aside from dancing next to each other, the two recently made headlines when the President Elect sided with Musk amid a spat over immigration and the place of foreign workers in the United States labor market.

READ: A Lot Has Changed After Donald Trump's Election Win

Trump spoke to reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night and was incredibly optimistic about the year to come.

"I think we're going to do fantastically well as a country," Trump explained. "We're going to bring it back. It has to be brought back. People are not respecting our country very much, and they are going to respect us a lot. I think a lot of progress has been made over the last five weeks. It’s been pretty amazing when you look at what's happened. There's a whole light all over our world, not just our country. There are lot of very happy people."

As for his 2025 New Year's resolutions, he said that he just wants people to "be happy, healthy, and well."

Trump will officially return to office on January 20, with the Presidential Inauguration slated for noon ET on that Monday.