President Trump Shares Easter Message Specifically For The 'Radical Left Lunatics'

President Trump began his Easter Sunday by sharing a generic Happy Easter message on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump on Truth Social. Six minutes later, he shared a lengthier Easter message, and to say it was different than his first would be a gross understatement.

You could call the President's first Easter message a family-friendly one, focusing on the holiday itself and Jesus' resurrection.

"Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN," President Trump wrote at 8:40 AM ET.

Traditional, standard, and Presidential-like.

Then came the post at 8:46 AM ET, and the President came out swinging, trying to land haymakers on just about anyone you can think of.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," the President shared. "Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten! Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.

He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!"

Easter Sunday may be a time to reflect, appreciate, and give thanks, but the bashing of former President Joe Biden or the radical left takes no days off.

While Trump's immediate call-out of the "Radical Left Lunatics" is a great line to hook readers in, it's the closing line of the post in which the President writes to his opposers, "I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter" that is the real masterpiece that brings his entire schpiel together.

The politicking doesn't sleep, not even on Easter Sunday.