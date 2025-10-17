Trump Drops A BLUNT F-Bomb In Response To Maduro Venezuela Question

Maduro saw the FAFO chart come to life and changed his mind

F around and find out, Maduro.

Donald Trump didn't mince words Friday with the press when he was asked about Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who suddenly wants to play ball with the United States. If you haven't been paying attention, Trump reportedly authorized the CIA to do some covert actions in Venezuela as the U.S. ramped up pressure for Maduro to be removed from power.

Trump announced this afternoon that Maduro has suddenly had a change of heart in creating a showdown with the U.S. Instead, Trump says, Maduro suddenly wants to do a deal.

"He has offered everything, you're right. You know why? Because he doesn't want to f--k around with the United States," Trump put it bluntly.

Remember, there's a $50 million bounty on Maduro's head. "We have a lot of drugs coming in from Venezuela, and a lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea, so you get to see that, but we’re going to stop them by land also," Trump said Wednesday.

The White House is standing firm that Maduro has to go, and the drugs must stop.

"President Trump believes that Nicholas Maduro is an illegitimate President leading an illegitimate regime that has been trafficking drugs to the United States of America for far too long, and we’re not going to tolerate it," White House press secretary Karoline Levitt said Thursday as things heated up.

And now here we are on Friday with Maduro, Trump says, on his hands and knees like a dog complying with Trump.

This is the FAFO chart coming to life in front of our eyes.