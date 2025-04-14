Trump Claims Salvation Of Jesus Christ And Prays For An Outpouring Of The Holy Spirit During Holy Week

The holiest week of the year throughout the world arrived over the weekend with the start of Passover on Saturday evening and Palm Sunday the next day, and both the White House and President Donald Trump delivered some strong comments that make the point that America trusts in God.

Amid his messaging, Trump confessed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior over himself and his wife Melania, said he's praying for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit over the nation, and renewed his administration's "promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government."

Yes, this is a full-throated embrace of Christianity by the President.

Trump Honors The Passover Story

But, as everyone knows, there are members of the Trump family who have converted to Judaism, including daughter Ivanka. And Christians and Jews believe in the same God – the God of Israel.

So, the President also put out a video statement commemorating the beginning of Passover week, which this year started on the evening of April 12.

"The story of Exodus, which is retold around the globe and all over the world at every Passover Seder, is a reminder not only of the enduring strength of the Jewish people, but of the importance of putting our faith in almighty God no matter what the circumstance," Trump said in a taped message.

And we have thoughts about this:

The Opposite Of Barack Obama

This message is in obvious contradiction to what President Barack Obama said in 2008 when he went to Turkey and told the world of the United States: "We do not consider ourselves a Christian nation, or Jewish nation or Muslim nation …"

That statement was argued for months by scholars and pundits who either recognized or rejected the idea the country was founded on Judeo-Christian law and values.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, professed to be a Catholic. While he supported abortion.

Trump isn't perfect – pretty much like all of us. We have all done or said things that are difficult to weigh against a life of faith.

But he's also claimed something of a transformation since his brush with death in Pennsylvania in July of 2024. And so that imperfect vessel who has twice been divorced and curses and, well, whatever else he is or was, wrote this:

‘Our Lord And Savior, Jesus Christ’

"This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ – the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity."

Yes, this is going to trigger the satanists. And atheists. It might even offend some quote "Christians" unquote, too, because how dare a sinner such as Trump invoke the name Jesus.

Get over yourselves.

Christ didn't come to save a perfect humanity. He came to wipe away the sins of a fallen world and save people from death, hell and the grave, which He overcame through his suffering on the cross and resurrection.

And so Trump plans a great Holy Week, which a spokeswoman said "will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday."

Trump Promises To Protect Christianity

Christian leaders are expected to attend an Easter dinner on Wednesday. On Thursday, the president is expected to host a staff worship service at the White House, where Paula White, the leader of the newly created White House Faith Office, the Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Greg Laurie and Pastor Jentezen Franklin will participate in prayer, scripture, service and communion.

All this follows a message by Trump that invokes the name of Jesus Christ throughout.

"During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross. In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word.

"This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square.

"As we focus on Christ’s redeeming sacrifice, we look to His love, humility, and obedience—even in life’s most difficult and uncertain moments. This week, we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our beloved Nation. We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven."