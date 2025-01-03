President-Elect Donald Trump Called Congressman From The Golf Course During House Speaker Vote

Congress is back in town and ready to do its thing (which unfortunately is often a whole lot of nothing; hopefully this new bunch changes that) and there was a lot to do on the first day.

It reminds me of the syllabus day back in college. There's all kinds of bookkeeping to get done before you can get down to business, and once the Vice President was done goofing up "The Pledge of Allegiance" and swearing in Senators, it was time for the House of Representatives to do its duty and select a speaker, which, as we all know, is often easier said than done.

Because, even with a majority in the House for Republicans, some planned to hold out and not vote for House Speaker Mike Johnson to continue with his Speaker-ly duties and this included South Carolina Representative Rep. Ralph Norman.

Norman, along with Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Keith Self (R-TX) had planned to dig in and not vote for Johnson.

However, at the end of the day, Self and Norman changed their minds with the latter telling CNN it was thanks to a series of calls with President-elect Donald Trump one of which came while he was in the middle of a round of golf.

‘He said – he said, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.'" That was the first time I talked to him,'" Norman said, per Mediaite "He said, ‘Well, you did vote for Nikki Haley.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir, I did. We’re with you now. And I said, We will be with Mike Johnson.'"

Look, say what you will about Donald Trump, but you can't argue that the man knows how to get things done.

I just love the image of this conversation happening while Trump lines up a putt or tries to steer his golf cart with his knee while filling out his scorecard and drinking a Diet Coke.

I also hope that Trump wrapped up that call with a "watch this drive" a la Bush 43.

That would be fun.