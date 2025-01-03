Vice President Kamala Harris Just Goofed Up 'The Pledge Of Allegiance' Six Words Into It

Congress is back in session, and it didn't take Vice President Kamala Harris too long to embarrass herself by goofing up something that most school children can rattle off without any issues: "The Pledge of Allegiance."

Now, I'm a reasonable — and very smart and handsome — guy. Nobody's perfect. We all make mistakes.

Maybe Madam Vice President made a little ticky-tack mistake on one of the trickier parts of "The Pledge." Maybe the "indivisible" part.

Let's see.

Six words in?!?!

She messed up six words in?!?!

And of the first five words, two of them are "pledge" and "allegiance" as in, y'know, "The Pledge of Allegiance."

I love how you can hear her do that move where you try to mumble your way out of a mistake like that. Like when you sing the wrong name to someone on their birthday.

"Happy birthday dear, Jessic-- oh, crap, I mean… (mumbling)…"

If Harris wasn't the Vice President of the United States — and recently tried to become President of the United States — I'd be willing to cut her some slack.

If someone came up to you and said, "Hey, say ‘The Pledge of Allegiance’ right now," you might have some trouble saying it off the cuff.

Of course, Harris wasn't saying it off the cuff, she knew what was coming and still fumbled the bag. It made it worse that everyone else in the House of Representatives remembered to go with "flag" instead of "United States." They were silky smooth as some JIF creamy, and meanwhile, she was floundering like a… like, uh… like a flounder, I guess.

Not to brag, but I had Spanish class for first period one year in high school so I used to be able to rattle off the "The Pledge of Allegiance" in English and en Espanol (I can't anymore, so don't ask me to, but I can assure you it was incredibly impressive. I can also ask where the bathroom is).

It's another tough look for a woman who has been handed a lot of L's recently.