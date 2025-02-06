Trump Is Already Ending Obesity In The Democratic Party

What a week it has been for President Trump & his mission to Make America Great and Healthy Again.

He's saved women's sports from dudes with dongs. He made Justin Trudeau break like a pretzel over Canadian tariffs. The Mexicans decided they wanted to play ball.

And now Trump is getting credit, from the OutKick Culture Department (the OCD), for helping to end obesity inside the Democratic Party. The guy has been in office two weeks and has lunatic Lib activist Olivia Julianna down 50 pounds.

You're damn right that's a miracle. Trump deserves that Nobel Peace Prize he's been mentioning for this accomplishment more than anything else over the last three weeks.

Has to be Ozempic, right?

This Lib titan says that is simply #fakenews. "I AM ON THE CARNIVORE DIET AS RECOMMENDED BY JOE ROGAN. FANTASTIC GUY! I EAT NOTHING BUT MEAT AND BUTTER!" O.J. screamed on Thursday as the ‘O’ chatter heated up like a T-bone on a Weber.

What happened to this whole body positivity bullshit that the Libs pushed HARD during their reign of terror where 300-pound mannequins were the norm?

Now we have O.J. (that would be Olivia Julianna; #RIP Juice) all happy to have shed half an Olivia Dunne off her frame.

What a fraud.

If you're not following O.J.'s timeline, it's one of the wildest rides on Twitter

It's not for the faint of the heart or for people who smash the block button the second things get sticky like an apple fritter lathered up with a cinnamon glaze.

Take this exchange:

Now THIS is the Internet that we all love.