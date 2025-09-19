Trump Admin/FCC Blew A Layup In Fight Against Jimmy Kimmel

This went from a decisive political win for the right to a sticky situation very quickly

I'm a fan of the adage "never prevent your enemy from making a mistake," and, unfortunately, President Trump and FCC chair Brendan Carr may have interrupted their political opponents from self-flagellation in the ongoing battle for free speech.

The left has been outraged in the days following ABC's announcement of their suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and as an advocate of the First Amendment and free speech in general, I get it.

I'm not going to defend Kimmel's actions, nor am I going to cry real tears for a multi-millionaire celebrity getting canned after years of attacking conservatives with outright impunity in addition to cheering the cancellation and de-platforming of right-leaning voices such as Roseanne Barr, Alex Jones, and even President Trump.

But, if we are being honest, the FCC didn't need to step in and lean on ABC with regard to removing Kimmel; he almost did it all on his own.

What the FCC did was a clear overreach of government powers, with plenty of Supreme Court precedents in recent history to back that up, and the worst part is that it didn't need to happen.

Many people on both sides of the aisle have been repulsed by the reactions of the lunatic fringe on the left in response to the death of Charlie Kirk a little over a week ago, and that includes Kimmel's disgusting insinuation that the shooter was a "right-wing MAGA republican."

Kimmel's contract was up for renewal very soon and his ratings were down, meaning there's a chance ABC would've parted ways with the talk-show host without any pressure from the federal government.

In addition, many local markets were receiving harsh backlash from their audiences after Kimmel's monologue regarding Kirk's death, so there is some evidence to suggest the court of public opinion would have forced ABC's hand as well.

Regardless, the overzealous actions of the FCC and Trump took what was looking like a decisive political victory for the right and muddied the waters.

With all that being said, if it had to happen to someone, they couldn't have picked a better person to make an example of than Kimmel.

The left has wielded all sorts of political power over the past decade, canceling and de-platforming prominent conservative voices and then cheering when it happened, and Kimmel was often at the center of all of it.

It looks like the chickens have come home to roost, and although I don't agree with the outcome in principle, it's nice to see cancel culture vultures like Jimmy Kimmel getting hoisted by his own petard.

In fact, Kimmel probably would've been canceled a lot sooner had he not aligned himself with the woke left, as a quick thumbing through his "Man Show" catalog would have the pearl-clutching liberal elites ready to dump him if he wasn't a registered Democrat.

It's a yucky situation all around, but don't let the lefties gaslight you into thinking this is anything other than the right finally fighting back.

The scoreboard has been updated, and conservatives are finally on the board, whether I agree with the methodology or not.