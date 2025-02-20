Dude Goes Viral Running The Austin Marathon Shirtless In Jeans

Congratulations, you made it from the refrigerator to the couch without splitting your jeans. You're almost on the same level as this guy who ran a marathon over the weekend in a pair of jeans. That might be a slight exaggeration.

While it is quite an accomplishment for some to complete the refrigerator to couch transition and keep their jeans intact, not many are on this dude's level. His name is Truett Hanes, and he's an absolute freak of nature.

He didn’t just run the Austin Marathon shirtless in jeans. He finished the 26 miles in the top 20 at a pace of just over six minutes a mile. That's insane, but that's what this guy is all about.

Hanes just so happens to be the world record holder for pull-ups in 24 hours with 10,001. Here's footage of him running in the marathon last weekend in jeans.

Hanes ended up finishing a minute behind the woman he was running alongside in the video. Her name is Janet Rono, and she was the women's winner of the Austin Marathon.

Truett Hanes achieved a personal record while running the Austin Marathon in jeans

Hanes' final time in his jeans was 2:42:51. That was good enough for his fastest marathon ever and a top 20 finish at the Austin Marathon. It also qualified him for the Berlin marathon.

As you've probably guessed by now, this wasn’t Hanes' first marathon in jeans.

In November, he ran in the New York City Marathon in jeans and helped raise money along with the jeans company, The Perfect Jean.

The last name Hanes might also sound familiar. That's because he's the son of another freak of nature, bowhunter, ultrarunner and New York Times bestselling author, Cameron Hanes.

You can keep track of those trips from fridge to couch all you want, or you can be a bit more like the Hanes' here and push yourself.

You don’t have to do anything crazy like thousands of pull-ups or running marathons in jeans. You can start small, like I don’t know, reading some more of my work.