True Romance: Worst Best Man Ever Slept With The Groom's Wife, She's In Love Not A Gold Digger & Hotel Affairs

Welcome to the latest edition of True Romance. As you read this, I'm on a mini-vacation for a few days. Unfortunately, it's not of the romantic variety. Not this time anyway.

I couldn’t, with a clear conscience, take a Thursday off and not leave something for the dedicated readers of what some consider the most interesting walk through romance.

It wouldn’t feel right. What if someone out there had lit a candle, gotten comfortable, and went looking for their Thursday escape and found nothing?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

For starters, that would be a waste of a good candle. We don't want that. If a candle gets lit on a Thursday, we want it to properly set the mood.

So if you haven’t already, go ahead and light your candle and get comfortable. We just might learn a thing or two about love together.

I'm talking about something real, like what Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, has reportedly found in his new love interest, hair and makeup artist Katrina Malota.

That's all any of us want. Someone who won't end up sleeping with the horniest/worst best man in the history of best men. A person who can look past age and wealth.

Someone who rejects the gold digger label despite being spoiled by their 62-year-old boyfriend. So what if he's a grandfather of two who spends his money on her? This is love.

We're getting started with that horndog best man sleeping with the groom's wife. She's not the only one this guy has his sights set on. Before we do that, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

Worst Best Man Ever Slept With The Groom's Wife

Who needs enemies when you can have yourself a best man who sleeps with your wife then makes a run at your girlfriend? Not this 30-year-old, his one-time best friend, can't or won't stay in his own lane.

He explained on Reddit that he was getting married six years ago to a woman named Leah. The couple was part of a friend group of more than half a dozen that did everything together and included his best friend at the time, Judas.

"Anytime a friend would bring another female friend into the group Judas would end up hooking up with them, as he was genuinely just naturally very funny and charismatic, which is a big part as to why he’s everyone’s best man," he said.

"But he was never a threat to our relationships because we were all such good friends."

Or so he thought. He and Leah started having problems just over a year into their marriage. He's in the army and was at camp throughout the week.

When he would come home for the weekends, he wanted to hang out with the group and Leah wanted alone time with the two of them. She got to see the group throughout the week. This was one of a few issues that ended up causing them to separate.

While all of that was going on, his best friend Judas landed himself a spot as his cousin Andrew's best man. He was set to marry a woman named Phoebe until he confessed that he had been cheating prior to walking down the aisle.

Long story short, Judas swooped in and ended up sleeping with Phoebe a handful of times. This is when he first exhibited his "worst best man ever" tendencies. As far as he knew, anyway.

"While Leah and I were ‘separated’ I’d still be trying my best to resolve things and work it all out, but she was slowly getting less and less interested in the idea of us. I later found out this was because she was spending all her time with Judas," he revealed.

"They had gotten into a relationship, and he was basically living in the house I was paying half the mortgage for. (Worst best man ever). When I found this out I angrily text him ‘you’re dead to me’ to which he replied solely with an image of the word ‘goodbye’ highlighted on a ouija board."

He and Leah went through the whole divorce process, and she moved on with Judas. But it didn't last. Judas and Leah eventually broke up too.

For the past three years following his divorce, he's been in a relationship with Phoebe, but is concerned that Judas is moving in on her too. They have a past after all.

And he caught her talking on FaceTime to someone who he believes, but isn't one hundred percent sure, was his former best friend. Does he call it off with Phoebe or play dumb for a happier life?

Normally, I'm a follow your heart kind of guy, but this isn’t going to end here. He turned his back on his friend when all his friend was doing was exposing him to the reality of his relationship.

If he can’t see that after having his wife stolen, then he'll never see it. This so-called "worst best man ever" is actually doing him a favor.

This Week in True Romance:

Follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

She's not a gold digger for dating a 62-year-old grandfather who spoils her. This is love.

What do you say we go from heartbreak to a tale of love stronger than any gold digger label? That sounds like a plan to me. We need to right this ship and fast.

I can’t stack heartbreak on top of heartbreak.

Those of you who have been around for a while know this. For everyone else, we need some light whenever we step into the darkness. This is that light.

A love that knows no age and isn’t held together by lavish gifts or anything frivolous. That's what 31-year-old Gigi and 62-year-old grandfather of two Tim have.

Their connection, despite the age gap, is authentic.

Their relationship of 15 months proves that. Yes, they've been on more than 350 outings and half a dozen vacations during that time.

He may even buy her things, but that's no reason for jealousy to get the best of people. This isn’t about money.

"People can call me a gold digger as much as they want but I honestly don't care," Gigi said, according to the Daily Star. "Yes, we love going on date nights and we've been on six holidays together in 15 months."

So what? They're heading out to Japan in a couple of weeks too, big deal. They're in love and that's what you do when you're in love with someone half your age, and you have a couple of extra dollars floating around.

"As soon as people find out my partner is 62 and I'm 31 they all assume it is for money. But they can't see that my man looks incredible for his age, regardless of money," she continued,

"The reality is I'm happy and content – they [the critics] are the sad, jealous ones. Happy people won't hate, confident people won't hate."

You don’t have to tell me that. What is he going to do with the money anyway? Set it aside for the grandkids? Come on. They have to earn their own way. He didn’t work hard his entire life not to have a girlfriend in her 30s when he was in his 60s.

Did he expect her to fall in love with him? Probably not. The same could be said of himself. He didn’t think love was in the cards. He saved up to cycle through several 30-somethings. She just stole his heart.

"Not every outing is fine dining; sometimes it's more casual. For us, it's really about enjoying the experience together, and Tim always takes care of the costs and that's something I really love and admire about him," Gigi admitted.

"For me, it's not about our age difference, it's about the energy a man brings into the relationship. I've always believed that a man providing in that way is a natural expression of masculine energy, and it makes me feel cared for and cherished."

Screw the inheritance. Let's be happy for grandpa here. Gigi is head over heels for him: "This is my most loving perfect relationship ever." Bottle some of that up and keep it on the shelf until you're in your 60s.

Hotel workers, what makes it obvious when two guests are having an affair?

We're going to wrap the week up with hotel affairs. You might think you're slick and have fooled everyone, but you're not fooling the hotel workers.

They spot your cheating ass from a mile away. Whether your spouse shows up armed or you're requesting the Jacuzzi suite, they know the deal:

When their spouse shows up with a shotgun.

Well not an exact predictor, but usually when they're all lovey while checking in, can't keep their hands off of each other, and can't wait to get to their room. Usually a Husband and Wife stand a few feet apart and are more interested in going to have dinner or go out and see the sites than get up to the room for some action.

I've found a wedding ring hidden in a drawer before. A room with two beds but only one is used. Pay in cash even though it requires a deposit

She checks in. Says one adult. Goes to back door and lets in some dude. They go to room. They leave after an hour. She lives one town over.

Checking in without any luggage

When the husband checks in days before the wife, but under a different name. Also when a single occupant room calls down and tells the front desk to not allow calls to their room from a specific person.

Usually it’s small things that tell it but if it’s just one of the things you wouldn’t think they’re having an affair. Standing a bit further away from each other, getting out of the elevators separately (or one takes the stairs), or submitting the wrong email "by accident".

People checking in are actually happy.. duh!

He has a wedding ring and she doesn't. Usually doesn't work with men not having one and women having one.

One or both live in the town but aren't meeting at home. How often do you stay at a hotel/motel when you live a mile away?

Loud sex.

How they act. Married couples don't act like lovers do after being married for a while.

The Jacuzzi suite.

Someone coming around checking license plates and check in names.

Check in and then check out, or leave, in a few hours. They had a lot of cleaning to do in rooms used for only one hour. I still think they need to charge by the hour.

wedding rings and different last names and no children. Married people can have two, but not all three.

When they ask for the farthest away room, and you find evidence of their tryst after their departure.

When they do not want any other names added onto the reservation or they request connecting rooms with a coworker.

-------------

That's all for this week. Have a great weekend and feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, with your True Romance stories sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, do me a favor and go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.