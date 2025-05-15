True Romance: Woman's Mission To End Incels By Sleeping With Virgins & Widow Honors Husband With Threesome

It's that time of week again. Your favorite warm-up and/or cool down depending on your preference for the Thursday Night Mowing League. That's right, it's time for True Romance.

This week is filled with some action-oriented ladies. One is out on a mission to end incels by giving virgins a first time experience in bed that will set them up for life down the road.

The other honored her late husband with a threesome that she believes her husband was there to observe. That's a tender moment that's going to test your belief in the power of soulmates.

Where do you go from there? Unfortunately, we have to delve into the side of romance that isn’t as positive and delightful as ending incels or honoring late husbands with threesomes.

I guess, technically, we didn’t have to veer off course and get into a wife's concerns over her teacher husband's relationship with a former student turned mentee.

But I like to keep these weekly walks through romance grounded. I don’t want to wrap them up on too much of a high note. Let's get this week's column going.

Woman on a mission to end incels by sleeping with virgins

A model and content creator isn’t going to sit back and watch men turn into incels. She's the type of person to see a problem and get to work on fixing it.

This is an issue that she feels needs less talk and more action, and she is planning on taking action and doing something about it.

Cami Strella, reports the NY Post, watched the Netflix show Adolescence, which is centered around the dangers of the incel community. Rather than let these virgins waste away, she decided to give them a "great first experience" to keep them from joining these communities.

"I consider this a form of public service," she said. "I want to help those who have never had sex before avoid going down a bad path."

Strella wants to help those, of age obviously, who struggle socially and with their confidence to find a connection. This isn’t about instant gratification like that found on dating apps.

"I want to show them [the men] what real connection can look like – even when it’s with a sex worker," she added. "In my opinion, that kind of connection can feel validating and, when it’s done right, it can actually be therapeutic."

This is about helping these guys be seen and validated. Paying for her services is a much better option for these guys than joining an incel forum online where they get sucked into a world led by people who don’t know what they're doing.

Strella believes hooking up with her is a much healthier option. She declared, "If I can give someone a safe, judgment-free space to explore, I’d love to do that."

Who wouldn’t want a safe, judgment-free space to explore? This is beyond a public service. If she can reach these awkward virgins, she can do a lot of good. She's truly making a difference in this world.

Widow honored her late husband with a threesome

There are many ways to honor those loved ones who are no longer with us. A loving wife and soulmate did so after her husband's untimely death by having a threesome.

The widow revealed that her late husband often talked about wanting a threesome. It was something that she too would fantasize about, but they never had the chance to do.

She would tease him that it was something she would do as a treat for his 60th birthday. He didn’t quite make it to 60. They had a few close calls over the years, but never went through with it.

There was the time at a nude beach when they got to know a flirty American couple and another opportunity at a New Year's party.

"I was always a little hesitant about introducing a third person into what was a deeply loving and fulfilling relationship, but as a one-off for a special occasion, it felt like it could be fun and memorable for both of us," the widow told Need To Know.

"If we were going to go for it, I assumed we’d either use a specialist dating site or perhaps hire an escort."

For whatever reason, they didn’t take that next step. It wasn’t meant to be. A year after her husband died, she started dating again at 49.

She wasn’t ready for a relationship with a man and decided to start dating a woman, something she had done in the past. She connected with a woman and honored her late husband.

"As we moved to the bedroom, she noticed his picture and said what a beautiful photo it was. She added, ‘If he were here, I’d have happily slept with you both.’"

The widow doesn’t believe in a literal afterlife, but she did admit that she felt his presence when she was with the other woman.

"This felt like a step into a future I hadn’t imagined, one he’d absolutely support," she said. "I could almost hear him say, ‘You deserve joy. Just don’t forget me.’ I never will. He was my soulmate."

She's now moved past that touching tribute to her late husband and is currently polyamorous in a few ongoing relationships with multiple people.

If you don’t believe in soulmates after this, there's no hope that you ever will.

Is he cheating with his former student?

Now to the concerned wife who is being led by the hand to her husband cheating on her with his former student, but she's having a hard time believing it.

She says she's been with her 38-year-old husband for 12 years. They've been married for the last 9 years and have two daughters, 7 and 4. He's a school teacher.

His current student teacher is a former student of his when he first started teaching. She describes it as a " really cool full circle thing." And the student teacher is a "really sweet girl, and has come over to our house for dinner."

There's only one problem with that. They've become very close. To the point that she writes on Reddit, "she’s become a huge part of his social life in general, which is mainly made up of teachers at the school so not too weird."

Not too weird except for the fact that her husband has become distant. He's always on his phone and around his wife he "seems kind of off."

She went snooping on his phone and found nothing. He's been open about adoring his mentee and nothing obvious has presented itself. She's going off of a feeling.

A feeling that is backed up a back-and-forth she witnessed between the two. She said, "It wasn’t necessarily flirty, but they were bantering and teasing and that’s very much his love language."

She feels bad for thinking that he's cheating with his former student turned mentee. Her friends don't think he's the type to cheat, which only means one thing.

He's got everyone fooled. He's not leaving any traces behind on his phone, but he's probably cheating. The setup here is too good.

It's the love story gone bad that all suburban wives sit around and wait for.

They've seen all the movies and read all the books. Now it's going down, and she doesn’t want to believe it, except for the fact that, deep down, she actually does.

She's going to be flirting with the pool boy before summer gets here.

There you have it. Another solid week of romance in the books. Have a great week and we'll do it all again next Thursday.

Follow along on Twitter and feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way.