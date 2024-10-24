True Romance: Wives Book Escorts For Husbands, Boss Cheats On Husband Every Work Trip & Age-Gap Couple Has Fun

Welcome to another edition of True Romance. We've made it through another week, hopefully intact, or at least partially intact, and have arrived for another journey through the world of romance.

Last week I was taken aback by a man who let a boob obsession get away from him and impact his marriage. It was a healthy reminder to constantly make adjustments and make sure you're not headed off course. Props to his wife for doing all she could.

Unfortunately, I think that marriage might be a lost cause. But let's keep our heads up. That was last week, and this week we don’t have any obsessions that are getting away from anyone. We have people doing their best to keep it all together.

Whether that's through something called controlled cheating, sounds insane, but I'm not a professional. We have one of those, an escort, who gives us some play-by-play as to how that works.

We also have a married boss who likes to unwind on work trips by constantly cheating on her husband. Some people have a few drinks to relax, some have those few drinks then bring a different person every night into their bed. Who are we to judge?

Then we get into an age-gap relationship that decided to add another person to the mix and a reader who breaks down last week's action. What a lineup. Let's get to it.

Apparently, controlled cheating is a thing

A 28-year-old escort from Australia reveals that she receives a ton of women reaching out to her to book her services. They're looking for everything from threesomes to special occasions like an anniversary or even as an outlet for their husbands who like to cheat.

It's a way for them to use her services as a form of controlled cheating. Who knew that was a thing? Well, it is according to this escort.

"Women are almost always the one to reach out to me to make a booking. They always mention it to me in our initial conversation," she said, according to the NY Post.

"It’s usually a request like, ‘Hey, my husband and I are in the city tonight. Are you available to join us?’ or, ‘Hey, do you see couples? My husband and I would love to see you’ or something along those lines."

She admits that she's seen an increase in couples seeking her services compared to when she first started in the business. The bookings happen now on a regular basis.

"A few years ago they were every now and then, and now I feel like I get at least one couples booking per month, if not more."

The threesomes and the special occasions are pretty self-explanatory. Requesting her services for "controlled cheating" is where things get interesting.

"For other couples, a lot of the time it’s about what I like to call controlled cheating. Where they both kind of know that one of them, or both of them, would struggle to stay faithful," she explained.

"In these circumstances, it allows room for one or both of them to explore some variety and sexual expression, or use it as an outlet to cheat with permission, while both being present and able to monitor the situation."

Well, how about that? You can't or won't stay faithful, and you're rewarded with an escort booking by your wife. Now that's unconditional love.

She believes wives do this to avoid situations where their spouse cheats and messes around and gets emotionally invested. That's not happening on her watch. She's a pro.

"Wives can monitor an escort to ensure everything that happens is with a professional who is there for the money, and not to potentially steal your partner or cause unwanted emotional drama in the relationship."

No drama here. A completely normal situation where a wife books an escort for her husband because he gets a wandering eye otherwise.

Boss cheated on her husband every work trip

Let's hop from one drama-free situation to another. So your boss is in her mid-40s and likes to unwind with a different man in her bed every night of every work trip you ever went on with her.

Is that a problem? Why else work so hard and become the director of a company if you can't take full advantage of regular work trips? You're telling me she's supposed to sleep alone on the road?

This boss didn’t do that. She wasn’t letting those work trips go to waste. The tattletale took to Reddit to reveal the wild side of her former boss. She said the team she worked on made "visits to sites in Africa every few months."

The company would put the employees up in all-inclusive 5-star hotels for their week or so visits. The boss would take the trips with them and was described by her former employer as "beautiful, well-dressed, intelligent, formidable, married with kids."

She was living the "typical white middle class life" and was the kind of boss who didn't take sh*t from anyone. But she wasn’t uptight. When work was over she liked to have herself a few glasses of wine and some laughs.

That's when the boss would start looking for someone to keep her company for the evening. Her former employee said, "She would also, after those few glasses of wine, start flirting with the staff and/or other guests. She would take a different man to bed with her every night."

This went on for several years. Not exactly a "controlled cheating" scenario in the traditional sense, but it apparently did the trick. She didn’t end her marriage with a messy affair.

She likes to have a few drinks and a few one-night stands here and there while away from home. This could have been the couple's arrangement, for all we know.

Let's not get sucked into playing the blame game here. She sounds like a perfectly capable leader.

Age-gap couple welcomes a third person to the relationship

Why check just one unusual relationship box when you can check multiple? That's the approach of this next married couple who have a 30-year gap in their ages.

They were seven years into their marriage when they decided to have some fun and add a third person to the relationship. The 61-year-old husband now has his hands full.

He has a 31-year-old wife and a 28-year-old addition to the relationship. When the two women met, they had an immediate connection that led to discussions of opening up their marriage and becoming a throuple.

I'm sure that it took several weeks of discussion before she was finally able to convince her 61-year-old husband that they should add another woman to their relationship.

"When I met her, I felt an immediate connection. I couldn't ignore what was happening. We've created our own rules and it works for us. The marriage is not just about us as individuals but about the bond we've built together as a trio," the wife said, reports the Daily Star.

"We decided that it [the wedding ceremony] was the right way to express our love, even though we know we may face criticism and challenges. The important thing is that we feel happy and secure in our decision."

See they haven’t lost sight of what is important. They're out here celebrating love. Next up for the three of them, according to the 31-year-old wife, "For me, the focus now is on strengthening the dynamic of our throuple. Enjoying the adventures and this new phase of our relationship."

How are they planning to go about that? They have what every loving relationship has, a contract with rules they've all agreed to live by. That's how you keep everyone honest.

"The contract includes clauses such as equal attention, where Anderson [the husband] must offer the same level of affection and dedication to both of us," the first wife stated. "Another important point is the travel decision clause, in which I, as the primary partner, have the final say on travel destinations."

If you thought this contract excluded the number of times they're to be intimate, you're wrong. Of course that's in there. You can’t fly by the seat of your pants when you're 61 with two women.

Don't worry, there are some built-in off days in there. The ladies aren’t trying to wear their husband out. The contract states he must sleep with each of them 10 times a month. That seems fair.

And if the contract isn't followed, there are, as there are in most loving relationships, fines that will be handed out to the offender. Take notes kids, this is what love looks like.

- Paul from Saint Paul, MN writes:

Sean Jo,

From the common-sense department:

The joker pushing for the ridiculous boob job accommodations should have been told that his desires have more than adequately been granted after 2 boosts, and if he persists with it, then she should get around to a conversation about finding a more pleasurable and satisfying "Johnson". Meeting desires and demands is a two-way street in a marriage. While it may have been awkward, [someone] in the family with knowledge of this tryst should have given the guy some intel about it once his relationship was observed by all to be serious and moving along toward an engagement and/or marriage. That person should have been either the brother, or the woman who married him. Open marriages and polyamorous lifestyles always have an expiration date because inevitably someone gets jealous. Jealousy leads to resentment; resentment leads to vindictive behavior which then leads to the erosion of trust and ultimately the dissolution of a partnership. The clock starts ticking toward the ending of this type of arrangement when you open-up the bedroom to others making guest appearances.

SeanJo:

Quite the breakdown of the action from last week and some very good points here from Paul. He's definitely tuned into the romance that surrounds us all.

That's all for this week. I'll see everyone next week for another stroll through the never boring world of romance.