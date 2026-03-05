True Romance: Wife Caught In Affair After Failed Swinging Attempt, Cheater Gets Two Pregnant & Busted Doing It

I don’t know if I'm going to put up 38 points like Michael Jordan did in his legendary "Flu Game," but I'll be happy with half of that. Whatever illness I've been battling for most of the week put me on my ass yesterday.

The coughing and the runny nose are all but gone, but the body aches and headache are still there. I'm sweating, and I'm sore, but I couldn’t fail to deliver a True Romance this week.

Especially not after hearing what Aaron Rodgers had to say yesterday. Is he coming back for another year? Maybe, but he's not worried about that.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

He's working out for one reason and one reason only; romance. He has some time before he needs to make a decision on retirement.

Rodgers is focused right now on working out for his wife. He's staying in shape, so she'll still want to hit the sheets with him. If only more people adopted that attitude.

I didn’t know he was such a romantic at heart. I saw that video and knew I was going to have to load up on the cold and flu meds and get my ass into my office. If I do nothing else today it will be this.

We have a failed attempt at swinging that we hopefully learn something from. It turns out swinging doesn’t always save marriages. Who knew?

We're also going to take a look at a boyfriend who is being labeled a cheater, but can you cheat on a break? Before we get into it, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

Wife gets caught in an affair after a failed swinging attempt

Do you believe in second chances? What if that second chance came after you and your wife tried to do some swinging, and she ran around behind your back with the other guy?

All his wife is asking for is another shot. She messed up. She wants to put it all behind them and make their marriage work. It's the reason why they were even considering swinging in the first place.

These two have been together for 15 years now, married for 5. They have an 11-year-old son. Should it all be thrown away?

They've been having a rough time for a while. His wife met a married man, and as one does, started exchanging messages with him. They were just friends.

"Turns out he and his wife (we can call them Jack and Jill) dabbled in swinging and Jack and my wife started talking about that lifestyle. Pretty soon she was approaching me about swinging with them," he wrote on Reddit.

"I didn't want to at first. I told her that there was a very small chance this would help our relationship and a much greater chance it would ruin us completely. She basically told me that she wanted to pursue it and I needed to get on board."

What's the worst thing that could happen? They're already having trouble and there is a chance this swinging with friends could help them out.

"We started getting to know them and became good friends," he added. "There was a group chat where some dirty photos would be sent, but otherwise it was pretty vanilla in the swinging area. The sex between my wife and I did get better during this time."

See, the marriage is fixed, or so he thought. They were flirting as a group, and they never actually did any swinging with the other couple. Although his wife and the other man did start fooling around behind their spouses' backs.

Then his wife and Jack's relationship took a turn. They seemed not to like one another. It took several months, but he finally got her to admit to the affair. The swinging failed, and an affair meant he was filing for divorce.

She wants another chance. Is that too much to ask for? She met the married man and exchanged messages to save her marriage. She pushed her husband into swinging to save her marriage.

Why is it so hard for him to see that the fooling around behind his back after the failed attempt at swinging was to save their marriage? It shouldn’t be that complicated.

This Week In True Romance

Follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

Is it cheating when you're on a break, and can she make it work after her boyfriend got two women pregnant?

This couple is back together, but on "shaky ground" after a month-long break resulted in a couple of unexpected pregnancies.

The girlfriend is calling this cheating and wants to know if they can make it work. He hit the break last September a little too hard.

"He cheated on me during our month-long break last September. I was angry with him for spending money on a crappy car and texting an old girlfriend. He called me a control freak and I stormed out," she wrote to the Daily Star.

"He proceeded to go on a series of massive benders during, which he drank too much, smoked drugs and slept around. Two of the SIX women he bedded are now pregnant and are keeping the babies."

Sometimes a series of massive benders gets away from you. It doesn’t necessarily mean you're not the one for him. You were on a break and these things can happen.

He's going to be having a couple of kids now, and you're going to have to wait for your chance to have some of your own with him. Again, you guys were on a break. He didn’t plan for any of this.

"He’s sorry and embarrassed and attempting to make things up to me. But what really scares and surprises me is his extreme reaction to our September drama," she added.

"What might he do if we have another blow up? My friends and family are torn. Half of them are telling me to walk away, while the other half think I should give him a second chance."

Either you believe in second chances or you don't. That's the theme today. The man is sorry, he's embarrassed, and trying to make it up to her. What else does she want from him?

He can't undo the benders. He can't go back and not get the two women of the six he slept with pregnant. I think in order to move forward she has to stop saying that he cheated. They were on a break.

That's step one if these two ever hope to make it work. She has to stop pretending he cheated.

Have you ever been caught having sex and how?

Let's wrap this week of True Romance up with some stories of getting caught getting it on. Nobody wants to get caught in the act, but it happens and whether it's a roommate or the cops, the experience can be mortifying.

My college dorm had a deadbolt lock, that I assumed worked. Something happened very spontaneously, and I didn’t get a chance to text my roommate, so I locked the door. What I didn’t realize, is the electronic keypad that was installed a couple years prior, somehow would open the deadbolt. Flash forward 10-15 minutes, I hear the door handle, so I shout out one second and run to the door to explain, just in time for the door to open, and my Japanese exchange student roommate to see me totally nude, full mast, running towards him.

I got paged once, and had to run into work. When i came back home, my date decided to surprise me as i walked in being butt ass naked. Only i wasn't home yet. I was still at work. My mom had came to the city to go shopping. Heard "me" inside and came on in. Girl heard "me" coming home and rushed out to meet me. She had never met my Mom before. And i'm pretty sure it was the first and only time my mom saw my partner fully naked.

Night time. Backyard…. her mom came home and walked into the backyard. Mortifying.

They didn't walk in on me. I, having sex, walked in on them.

I've been interrupted by cops 3.5 times, but one of those times was not in a public place

Back in college my girlfriend was over at my house late, my dad bursts in sees us then leaves. The next day I got a talking to by my mom on the places her and my dad used to sneak off to, to be quiet so they could have sex.

Her grandma found me naked under the bed (I was trying to hide but she knew I was in the room)

By her older sister walking in the front door and her looking back frozen on top of me.

Her mom walked in but we were under the sheets. Knew we were doing something but not exactly what we were doing.

I was never truly caught but it was revealed by my sister at a party that she could hear everything

library at uni - my gf friend spotted us

Billiard table. caught by our neighbor

Festival for a certain sport, in the tent, by the rest of the team I coached. And the forest, by a group of tourists

I’m a parent. I’ve been busted by the kids. It upset them more than it did me. They know the rules about knocking on a closed door & waiting for an invitation before entering. I afford them that courtesy so I expect the same in return.

My mom walked in… It was pretty traumatic for me

-------------

That's it. I made it through thanks to the cold and flu meds. I don’t know if it was on the level of Jordan's "Flu Game" but I'll take it. Hopefully, I'm back at 100 percent next week. See you then.

As always, you can always reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, if you enjoy romance and everything that surrounds it, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.