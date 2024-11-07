True Romance: Wife Cared For Paralyzed Man For 6 Years, He Divorced Her Then Remarried After Recovering & More

It's that time of the week again. We're here for another of the best the world of True Romance has to offer, and we've got a good one today.

Not that we don't have a good one every other week. Look at last week, for example. An ex-boyfriend marrying a woman's former best friend.

That's romance on a level most of us hopefully never have to experience. But could you imagine caring for a paralyzed spouse for six years, then having that spouse divorce you and remarry once they've recovered?

That's unimaginable, that's cold-blooded, that's True Romance.

There are very few walks in the park when it comes to matters of the heart. People aren’t perfect, therefore relationships will never be perfect.

Some are just better at navigating the rough waters when they come upon them.

This week, on top of the spouse who seemingly threw six years away, we've got cheating with a best friend, and a complicated "friends with benefits" situation.

Woman cheated on her boyfriend with his best friend

Grab a life vest, the romance waters are getting rough right out of the gate this week. A woman revealed that she recently told her boyfriend of three years, who she has a two-year-old daughter with, that she cheated on him with his best friend.

"My boyfriend and I have a two-year-old daughter. We have a house (mortgage in his name), we've been together just over three years, and we share the same group of friends," she said, according to The Sun.

"I haven't been happy or in love with my boyfriend for over a year. He's a good person, a great dad, and my best friend, but I am not romantically in love with him. Our relationship happened way too fast."

What's there to love? I mean who wants a boyfriend that is a good person, a great dad, and your best friend anyway? Call me crazy if you want, but those qualities equal a guy that needs to be cheated on.

Luckily, she did just that. She continued, "Rather than working through our problems or simply telling him I wasn't happy, I turned to his friend of 14 years (who was also my friend of five years) for emotional support."

Perfect. There are billions of people on this planet, but you chose his best friend of 14 years. Let me guess, you did some fooling around and found out that your boyfriend's best friend wasn't the answer to your problems?

Can I get a ding, ding? She said that the emotional support led to something more and she "thought" she had feelings for him that weren’t actually feelings.

She could say nothing and get on with her life, but why do that when she could also tell her boyfriend and have him break up with her? That was the move she decided was next.

But what if this idiot wants to stay with his cheating baby momma? Now she's stuck, again. Back at square one with a good person, blah, blah, blah that she doesn't love.

Wouldn’t you know that's what happened? He was "heartbroken" but not heartbroken enough to kick her to the curb. This guy likes the drama and the hurt that comes with it.

"I honestly don't know if I want to be with him or not. I can't believe what I've done to him and why he hasn't gone completely mad (I assume for our daughter's sake, maybe)," she admitted.

"I have nowhere to go if we were to break up, no family I could stay with, and I can't bear the thought of my girl not seeing her dad as often as she does."

She's out wasting her time looking for some advice. Whether it happens now or in a month or a few years, she had better start making some other living arrangements, because this isn't going to last.

She was hoping cheating with the best friend was going to do it, but it didn’t. So she's going to have to keep doing it until this guy eventually taps out.

That could take a while, and it could take cheating on him with a family member or all of the neighbors. I want to be optimistic here, but I don’t see it. I suppose she could accidentally cheat her way into Mr. Right.

Speaking of accidentally finding Mr. Right. Is that what happened here when feelings entered a friends with benefits situation?

My friend with benefits told me he loved me

There's a lot of promise in a friends with benefits situation. You get to have your friend, and you get to have sex with them too. How could that ever not work out perfectly?

Well, on occasion, the relationship in such an arrangement gets complicated. That's where a 28-year-old woman, who has been in a friends with benefits situation with her 30-year-old male friend for a year, finds herself.

The woman lost her partner to cancer almost 4 years ago and, due to her extremely high sex drive, had to release some energy on a regular basis in order to keep herself sane. We've all been there.

"Things we’re going great until he confessed he was actually in love with me while he was away on vacation a while ago. I will admit, I did and still do have quite significant feelings for him," she said on Reddit.

"He was being so loving and sweet after the confession, telling me how amazing I have been while he has been going through rough times, how I always have great advice always support him no matter what."

But as soon as he got home from his vacation, he reached out to let her know nothing was going to change. They had feelings for one another, but so what? They're friends with benefits and nothing more.

She was confused by this and thought he told her that he loved her in order to turn the relationship into something more. That wasn’t going to happen and "a few weeks after he got back I decided to end the friends with benefits, as I couldn’t just go back to normal and act as if all of that never happened."

That worked for a little while. Until he eventually was able to reel her back in. She claims her feelings for him aren't as strong as they were when she ended the friends with benefits, but now that they're back at it, she has some concerns.

"He really has changed and gone down a different and more mature path since I called things off, and he’s slowly going back to telling me how grateful he is to have me in his life, how much I am helping him on this new path and how much he appreciates everything I do for him," she said.

"I feel like I’m slipping back to falling in love with him. I don’t want to but I can’t help it. He helped me out of a really really dark place, he’s so supportive of me talking about my ex fiancé, he listens when I need to vent and gives advice as and where he can."

It's complicated now. That's what happens when those lousy bottled-up feelings escape. It's a tough one, but something tells me these two are going to make it.

I think that the two of them have to get married and start a family. Those are the rules. They're not my rules. These are the rules that have been set in romantic "friends with benefits" movies.

One of them, the one that can't be loved or isn't ready for love or whatever it is, finally breaks. The two realize they're in love, they get married, they live happily ever after.

I honestly don't see how this friends with benefits situation doesn't play out the same way.

A wife cared for her paralyzed husband for six years only to have him divorce her and remarry after his recovery

Now let's head to Malaysia, where a man, despite the overwhelming odds against him, has managed to find love. We should be happy for him, although I get the feeling some aren’t going to be.

By some, I mean those out there with cold, cold hearts and the inability to share in another's joy. Think about all he's had to endure and overcome as we take a look at his love story.

The married man was bedridden for six years after getting in a car accident. His wife at the time, reports Wio News, married him in 2016. The two spent two years of their marriage in a long-distance relationship.

That changed when her husband got into a car accident and could not move for six years. She took care of him by feeding him through a nasogastric tube, changing his diapers, and even helping him take a bath.

She also helped him rehab from his injuries. In 2019, she started to receive some attention on social media as she documented her day-to-day taking care of her husband.

Then a wedding photo she shared shocked those who had been following along. The caption of the photo read, "Congratulations to my ‘husband.’ I hope you are happy with the one you chose. [New wife's name], please take good care of him like I did. I am done with him; now it is your turn to take over."

What happened? How was he married to another woman? Thanks to his first wife, the man had apparently made enough of a recovery to land a second wife within a week of divorcing his first wife.

The first wife, in another post on social media, said they had divorced on October 6 after, "fulfilling their responsibilities as a married couple."

Now, before you bash a guy who was bedridden for six years for divorcing and remarrying, keep in mind that he did have to overcome quite a lot to get where he is now. The whole car accident is only the beginning.

Imagine six years in bed putting up with your spouse that entire time. He couldn’t get away from the nagging. There was no drive to clear his head or an extended trip to the store to browse and get away.

He couldn’t go anywhere, until he could, and he decided it was time to find love. That's an inspiring story if I've ever heard one. You could feel stuck, hell you could physically be stuck, but it doesn’t last forever.

There is hope, there is love, there is a new way forward at the end of the tunnel. I'm sure he's grateful for the positive aspects of the six years his first wife helped him through.

Without her nursing him back to health, he could never have divorced her and married someone else. That's a gift he'll never be able to repay.

--------

That's all for this week. We made it through Halloween and the Presidential Election and love is still in the air. Next up, the holidays and the new year. Until then, we'll do this again next Thursday.

Feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.