True Romance: Virginity Sold For Millions To Hollywood Actor, Husband Slept With Surrogate & Parents On Tinder

Just when you think you've heard it all, a week like this one comes along. This week's edition of True Romance is an interesting one to say the least.

I can honestly say that I haven’t come across too many stories like the ones we dive into this week. The only thing I can suggest is to strap in and hold on for the ride.

First up this week is a story about a woman who is trying to become a sugar baby. Oh yeah, and she claims to have sold her virginity to a Hollywood actor while in college.

I warned you to buckle up. We're going from that to a couple who were finally able to have a child with the help of a surrogate, or so the wife thought.

It turns out her husband and the surrogate took matters into their own hands when the IVF procedures weren’t working out and conceived the old-fashioned way.

Needless to say, the wife wasn’t happy about this development. She wants a divorce and to have nothing to do with the surrogate, who was also a friend of the couple.

That took a turn, as does how we wrap things up this week. A guy hopped on Tinder and decided to adjust the age range to look for some hot older ladies.

What he found were his parents looking for a young guy to join them. That's a tough way to find out how your parents unwind on the weekends.

Woman claims she sold her virginity to a Hollywood actor for millions

A woman claims that she took home $2 million from an "extremely well-known Hollywood actor from Los Angeles" when she put her virginity up for sale while in college.

That's certainly not your typical first time. The actor, who she doesn’t name, outbid a "politician from London" and a "Dubai businessman," she told the Daily Mail.

She said of the experience, "I'm glad that I made this decision, as I think very rationally as a person. The likelihood that I would have lost my virginity to someone who would never have married me afterwards anyway was very high. It wasn't worth it to me."

As heartwarming as that is, it's all in the rearview now. She put the money she earned to good use. She "bought apartments to rent out and used the rest to buy new clothes."

She also did some traveling, but now it's time to start earning some serious cash. She knows exactly how she wants to do that. She'd like to make thousands a month being a sugar baby by keeping wealthy men company.

It's good to have goals, isn’t it?

You can say a lot of things about her, but you can’t claim that she doesn’t set goals for herself. She sold her first time, bought some apartments, and is now working towards a long-term lucrative future.

There's no reason she won’t achieve what she's after. She's focused and driven. She'll be filling her bank account up with the money of wealthy men looking for some companionship in no time.

This Week in True Romance:

Woman's husband slept with the surrogate

Things don't always go as smoothly for people as they did for the future sugar baby. Some of us are hit with more difficult obstacles to overcome.

This is one of those cases. A woman in her mid-30s found out that her son wasn’t hers after her husband slept with the college friend the two used as a surrogate.

First came the infertility battles. The couple, who were together for almost 10 years, couldn’t conceive on their own. They went down the IVF treatment route and ended up needing help from a surrogate.

The couple's college friend, already a mother of two, reports The Mirror was willing to help. After three IVF cycles, they finally were able to welcome a son. But there were signs that something was off.

"I was so happy and busy after the birth, between being a mum and returning to work after a four-week parental leave, so I didn't notice any warning signs," she admitted.

She would come home and find that her friend and husband were spending time together. She didn't think anything of it. They were all friends and had become closer through the surrogacy process.

Then a routine doctor's visit revealed something. She said, "He had a blood type that is not biologically possible to have with me as his mother. He's B+, I'm A+, my husband is O+."

Naturally, she thought the fertility clinic was to blame. They must have screwed up somehow and implanted the wrong embryo or something. She did a DNA test and discovered that she wasn’t the mother of the child, but her husband was the father.

How in the world did that happen? It must have been medical malpractice, time to talk to the lawyers. Not so fast. Before she could do that, her husband confessed to her that "he'd slept with my friend (our surrogate) on a few different occasions during our struggle to have her get pregnant with our embryos."

She was devastated. Her son wasn’t hers. It was time to file for divorce and end the friendship with the surrogate. There was betrayal all over the place.

Hopefully, her soon-to-be ex-husband learned that no good deed goes unpunished. Here he was trying to do something sweet for his wife, and it blew up in his face. No thanks at all, just divorce papers. Good luck to them all.

I accidentally found my parents on tinder

Now to a situation that nobody should find themselves in. This guy was only trying to see who was out there and available on Tinder in his area.

He wanted to switch it up a little so he changed the age filter to the 40-60 year range to see how many hot ladies in the age group were on the app and, in his words, he "f*cked up."

"When doing this it was kind of funny for a bit and there were a couple hot older ladies I swiped past and then I ended up coming across an account with a picture of my mom and dad on it," he wrote on Reddit.

Instead of logging off the app, uninstalling it, and setting his phone on fire, he decided to take a look at the profile. It revealed that mom and dad were "trying to find a young guy to be a third for them."

He learned something new about his parents that day. He added, "I found out that my dad is basically a cuck and that my mom likes to sleep around."

Presumably on the same devices that he made the discovery on - why he didn’t immediately destroy it and "Men in Black" his memory is beyond me - he wrote, "While it’s not that big of a deal in reality, seeing the pics they chose to put on their profile was wild and it’s insane to think that they’re involved in that lifestyle."

Do you think finding your parents looking for a third on Tinder is insane?

Look at it this way. At least they still enjoy hanging out with each other. The same can't be said for many aging couples out there. A couple that looks for someone to join them on Tinder, is a couple that stays together.

1057 in a day

- Jeff W writes:

LOL. Do the math, that's one every 44 seconds if no meal or bathroom breaks. So closer to one every 30 seconds with breaks. Even I'm not that quick on the draw.

SeanJo

Jeff is weighing in on Bonnie Blue's claim of sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours or whatever it is, with her back in the news on Spring Break it came back up.

I'm not saying the math adds up. All I'm saying is that's her claim. Until there's an official ruling one way or another, that's all I can do.

