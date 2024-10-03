True Romance: Twins Want To Share A Boyfriend, Husband Tells Wife She Can Cheat & Freaky Flight Crews

I'm going to start sounding like a broken record here, but once again, this week has flown by. It's hard to believe it's time for another True Romance, but here we are.

As we do every week, we'll be navigating through some tales of romance that might not exactly follow the plot of a Lifetime special. Nobody wants more of those.

Hitting lead-off this week are a couple of content creating twins who want to take sharing everything to the next level. The two sisters are searching for a boyfriend they can share.

That might sound good on paper, but I have a feeling the "lucky" boyfriend is going to get in over his head fairly quickly with that relationship. That's not hard to do, even when you're dating just one person at a time.

Which brings us to the next spot in the order. A husband who will probably end up regretting telling his wife she could go out and find herself a friend with benefits.

That turned out to be a mistake. Unfortunately for him, he has no idea how big of a mistake.

We round out the week with some wild flight crew affair tales and a response to the reader who sent in his successful threesome story last week.

Twins looking for a boyfriend to share

Some twins want to share everything. Count these two content creating twins from Down Under among them. They literally want to share everything.

These two are searching for a boyfriend to join them in a unique throuple. The 20-year-old twins, it turns out, have the same tastes, so sharing a boyfriend wouldn't be difficult.

"People say that twins being into the same person, or vice versa, is a kink, but both Amelia and I have the same taste in almost everything," one of the twins by the name of April said, reports the NY Post.

"We both find the same type of guy attractive and look for the same things in a boyfriend. We like guys who are tall, muscular, tatted and handsome. Most importantly, he must be kind, down to earth and with a good sense of humor."

The reason they want to both date the same man isn't some sort of bizarre kink or anything. Not at all. They simply have tried to have separate boyfriends in the past and things haven’t worked out because of the bond they share with one another.

The boyfriends would get jealous. Having the same boyfriend eliminates that. There won’t be any issues then. It will be smooth sailing for the twins and their boyfriend.

"We actually found it more fun and convenient when just one of us had a partner, and we could spend time together, all three of us, chatting and going out," Amelia explained.

"The guy himself wasn’t prepared to date a set of twins, but it gave us the idea of having just one boyfriend for both of us, instead of one each."

But whoever believes they're up for the task should know, the one thing they don't share is a bedroom. There won't be any shenanigans with all three of them sharing a bed.

Again, no need to worry about jealousy on the part of the sisters. They're never going to have that problem. It's the perfect scenario for someone who wants to hear not one, but two girlfriends who never know where they want to eat or nag him about leaving the toilet seat up.

What could go wrong while dating twins? Has anyone done this before? If so, let me know how it worked out, I can't imagine it worked at all - sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Husband changes his mind after telling wife to sleep with another man

It's safe to assume that if you've reached the point in your marriage where your wife is asking if she can sleep with other men, that it's not going well. One couple reached that point, then after giving his wife the green light, the man changed his wife.

Unfortunately for the husband, his wife had already cut the brake lines and wasn't stopping because he changed his mind. She went through with the extramarital affair due to her husband's lack of a libido, and he has no idea what's going on behind his back.

The wife explained that her husband has some sort of medical condition that makes him uninterested in sex. It reached the point that it was affecting her ability to concentrate. She started imagining herself getting it on with any "halfway attractive guy" that crossed her path.

"I told him all of this because we have an open and honest relationship. I told him I didn't want to have sex with someone else, I wanted to have sex with him, but since he wasn't interested, that's just where my brain went," she explained, according to The Mirror.

"He said he understood. But since he was getting all the sex he wanted (and more), none of this was an urgent problem for him."

His lack of urgency forced her into an impossible situation. Backed into a corner, she asked if she could find herself a friend with benefits. It took him weeks to finally agree, but when the day came for her to meet up with her special friend, her husband changed his mind.

She said her husband, "hubby texted me and said he changed his mind. I told him I wouldn't do it. I did it anyhow. And I've kept doing it (it's been several months at this point)."

This isn't about love or anything. The guy is simply helping her out and it's strictly physical. She added: "We have great sexual chemistry and the sex has never been less than amazing. But I'm cheating. And sometimes late at night when I'm exhausted, I just need to get that off my chest."

Is she cheating? Technically, yes. But what was she supposed to do here? Not ask her husband if she could cheat? Was she not supposed to go through with it when he changed his mind?

I bet you also think she was supposed to wait until her husband had his medical condition taken care of. How long would that take? Months? Years?

She's making the best of a bad situation. He doesn’t know about it and everything will work out perfectly when he does find out and, if not, she always has the friend with benefits.

Freaky flight crews having affairs

Flight crews are getting it on more than you think and a former flight attendant with 17 years under her belt is spilling the beans on it. Skye Taylor told the Daily Star all about the affairs between crew and pilots.

The 48-year-old who once patrolled the aisles said one spot in particular had flight crews forget about their partners. She said, "For some reason, it was always Johannesburg and I blamed it on the wine and lack of oxygen."

"There was a mix of crews that stayed in the hotels and there definitely wasn’t a rivalry when it came to room parties. Some of the room parties were quite interesting," she continued.

"Things can get quite racy and there have been situations I have been in, one in Johannesburg, where it was getting a little too much for me. I kind of saw the door and ran. It was between one crew and another crew and I was like yeah… this is not for me."

The racy situation that got to be too much for Taylor and had her running for the door was the beginning of an orgy. While it wasn't the case for all of her co-workers, she maintained her professionalism while working as a flight attendant.

"I never had an affair with a pilot and I never had a relationship with a pilot. I always found them to be gentlemen, maybe I was lucky, and I still have a lot of them who are good friends. Generally they would look after you and be very professional. But as in any job, you can imagine things happen," Taylor said.

"I found a lot of the crew, if they were in a relationship with the pilot, would very much change. I had really good friends who suddenly become… they feel they are more important and more in a hierarchy by sleeping with a pilot behind his family’s back.

This had its benefits. There were promotions to be had. That type of drama wasn't for Taylor. She left the relationships with pilots and the wild crew on crew orgies to others.

"My relationships with pilots and captains I kept very professional. There were good looking pilots but it was not worth the drama," she explained. "Especially when most of them have a family or a lot of them are on their second or third wife, it is crazy."

This is probably going to change the way you look at flight crews the next time you hop on a flight. They're not only flying from one destination to the next, living quiet lives.

Some of them are hitting up the hotel after the flight for some post-flight entertainment. They're people too, after all.

"Threesomes: Not Just for Disaster Movies"

- Will writes:

Hey Mark,

Thanks for sharing your tale of, uh, team-building?

Sounds like you guys managed to pull off what others can barely talk about without needing a drink (or five). A threesome that didn't end in awkward group therapy sessions or someone moving to another country? Incredible.

I think your story should come with a disclaimer though: "Results not typical, please consult a professional... or at least have a safe word!"

Glad to hear your marriage is still solid, and no friendships were harmed in the making of this adventure.

PS: If you ever feel like writing a guidebook, I’m sure there’s a market for "Threesomes for Dummies."

Cheers!

SeanJo

Thanks for weighing in on the threesome Will. A guidebook isn't a bad idea. They did pull off the impossible or the seemingly impossible here.

-----------

That's all for another week of romance. We'll get back after it next Thursday. Send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.