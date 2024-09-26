True Romance: Man's Girlfriend & Mistress Team Up, Bride's Friend Crosses The Line & A Threesome That Worked?

I was wrapping up my day yesterday when I realized that the week had already flown by, and it was time for another edition of True Romance. One of the true highlights of my entire week.

So I got to work on pulling together a few of the internet's best offerings from the world of romance this week and took a lap through my email as I normally do every week.

There were a couple that had come in this week. It's hit or miss week to week on that, but this week was a big hit because a reader decided to share a story about the threesome he had, and his wife had with his wife's friend.

We've got that, thanks to "Mark," who changed his name and the names of those involved. And we've got a nightmare of a situation for a poor guy who got caught cheating and had his girlfriend and mistress team up.

That's not a situation you want to find yourself in.

We also get into a bride's friend who was told that the groom's brother was off limits prior to the wedding. She ignored the warning and gave a decent excuse for going through with it.

Her defense there was "love in the air."

Woman teamed up with her boyfriend's mistress

Let's get the nightmare situation out of the way to start things off this week. This can easily be avoided by not cheating in the first place, but this guy has already gone down that path.

He started cheating at some point, and he didn't tell the other woman that he was in a relationship. His girlfriend found out about his affair when his guilty conscience dropped a hint.

"We were hanging out, having a nice time, and we were planning our next date. He suggested something I had no interest in and I said, totally joking. I don't really want to do that. Maybe you should bring your other girlfriend," the girlfriend explained, according to the Daily Star.

"He flipped. It was a nice conversation. He went 0 to 100, and suddenly had such an attitude. I don't have another girlfriend. That's not funny. Don't even joke about that."

Well, that turned out to be the sort of response that his girlfriend thought was so over the top that it needed to be looked into. She was now suspicious and got to work trying to figure out who he was cheating on her with, and it didn't take long.

"It was such a red flag. I was immediately suspicious," she continued. "I found her in his Instagram following. She had posted pictures of him and I reached out to her."

This could have gone a couple ways. The other woman could have become defensive and decided to do battle with his girlfriend. She didn’t do that. She didn't know that the man she was dating was in a relationship with someone else.

So the two potential foes joined forces and ruined this guy's two girlfriend system. She explained, "We have no reason to dislike each other because we were in the same situation, so we teamed up. It was actually her idea."

The two women devised a plan to confront him that couldn’t have been much more awkward and would have fit perfectly as one of the ways to expose someone on the reality show Cheaters. Remember that show? Is that still around?

Anyway, back to this guy getting busted by his girlfriend and mistress who teamed up against him. The girlfriend said, "I couldn't have done it without her help. She's the one who said, ‘Hey, my mom has a book club and her turn to host is coming up. I can make sure I bring him over that night if you want to be there.’ She made the connection in the intro to her mom's book clubs. Love drama, so her mom was all for it."

That had to be a rough night. He entered the book club meeting a man with two girlfriends and likely left, although it wouldn’t be surprising at all if one of them kept dating him, a man of no girlfriends.

Bride's friend crossed the line and hooked up with groom's brother

Now to a situation that's less cut and dry. A woman who is feeling guilty after crossing the line and hooking up with the groom's brother after the bride, her friend, told her not to.

She feels bad, but the groom's brother was one of the few single men at the wedding. Add the fact that there was an open bar and there was "love in the air" to the equation, and it was nearly impossible for the woman not to hook up with the groom's brother.

That doesn't mean she doesn’t feel bad for ignoring the bride's request. She's a human being capable of feelings. She felt the love in the air the night of the wedding after all.

That's not the behavior of someone who goes around doing whatever they want without regard for others.

"My friend is, understandably, quite annoyed and says I really crossed a line and clearly don't respect her," the woman said, reports The Mirror. "In my defense, there was a free bar and all the love in the air etc. And to be honest, it was just sex."

Well, when you put it like that, how is the bride upset? She didn’t set out to do that. Not to mention that the groom's brother isn't "getting an earful" for his part in the post-wedding activities.

It's not clear if the (now) brother-in-law received the same warning. Even if he did, I'm with the bride's friend on this one. How are they supposed to run into a burning building and not expect to smell like smoke?

Love was in the air. That's pretty much all that needs to be said here. You're the bride, you worry about the wedding and what you have to do. You don't babysit the guests and you sure as hell don't attempt to control them - not with love in the air.

This woman is feeling guilty for no reason whatsoever. Let's get to the reader's submission and the threesome he says went down without any issues.

Threesome with wife's friend

- Mark writes:

My wife Emily and I had been married for five years when we had a threesome with one of her friends. We have always had a strong relationship built on trust and open communication. That hasn’t changed.

This was a one time thing and we've never had any issues come up because of it. Call us lucky??? One evening, over dinner with her close friend Sarah, the conversation took a playful turn. We discussed relationships and intimacy and Sarah jokingly mentioned how she had always found the idea of a threesome intriguing. We exchanged glances. While we had never considered it seriously the idea sparked a conversation between us later that night. We discussed boundaries, feelings, and the impact it might have on our marriage. Then we decided to explore the topic even further with my wife's friend.

The next weekend, we invited Sarah over for drinks. After some lighthearted chatting, we brought the topic up to gauge her interest. To our surprise, she was open to the idea ahd had even thought about it herself. Long story short we had our one and to date only threesome. That was almost 3 years ago.

It was something we wanted to try and once we checked it off the list we've never had much interest in doing it again. Our marriage didn't go off the rails or anything like that. My wife is still friends with Sarah and we all still hangout occasionally.

I've seen a couple of horror stories that have been written about here and decided to send my story to let everyone know it doesn’t have to ruin your relationship.

SeanJo

Thanks for sending this my way Mark. It's good to know that there are threesome success stories out there and that you can make them work. That's beautiful. All is not lost in our society after all.

Best of luck and feel free to send anything else you'd like to share my way.

Girlfriend caught living a double life

- Ed writes:

I just finished reading the article about the girlfriend living a double life and it’s a wild story. It’s disheartening to see someone manipulate a relationship for so long especially when the boyfriend seemed to genuinely cared for her.

His dilemma of whether to give her a chance to apologize is complicated. While it’s understandable to want closure I agree that hearing her out might just reveal more of her intentions. It could be an opportunity for him to gauge her sincerrity but he has to prioritize his own mental health first.

it’s a tough situation but it does highlight the importance of honesty in relationships. Young love can be filled with such complexity sometimes it's a learning experience more than anything else.

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

SeanJo

Thanks, Ed, for the email. I gave my thoughts on this last week, and they haven’t changed. The guy's young, his girlfriend wants to apologize, and I say go for it. Live a little, there's plenty of time to find love.

He should go into knowing that she is going to cheat again. But this time he can use the anticipation of not knowing when that is to fuel some excitement. He can live off that adrenaline rush for a while.

----------

That's it for this week. Let's do it again next week. Thanks for the emails and keep them coming.

Send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.