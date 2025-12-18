True Romance: Trophy Wife Ignores Rich Husband's Cheating, Model Has Married Men In DMs At Christmas & More!

It's Thursday again and that means another edition of True Romance has arrived. We've been counting down the weeks for a while now, and we've officially made it to the week before Christmas.

Lucky for all the "True Romancers" out there, Christmas falls on a Thursday, and I'm on the schedule. I know what you're thinking, and yes, I did drop a True Romance on Thanksgiving when I had the day off.

And yes, I would probably do a Christmas one as well, whether I was scheduled to work or not. That's not the point. The point is that after you see what Santa brought, and you're getting tired of your family, you can sneak away for some romance.

That's a gift we can all share together. It's not like romance takes any days off. It's still cold out and there's still plenty of it going around. Christmas, for some married men, is a time of year to slide into the DMs of models (more on that in a minute).

But don't let that get you down. There's a lot of love out there that doesn’t have to do with sneaking around during the holidays. Take George Clooney, for example. He's so in love with his wife that he's no longer kissing women on screen.

Love or he didn’t want to hear the complaining anymore. At the core of it, that is love. He's with that one person that he'll stay with and stop doing things she doesn’t like in order to get her to knock the complaining off.

If old George didn't love her, he'd simply walk away and not have to listen to her. Is it just me or did that give anyone else the warm and fuzzies? Thank you for that, George and Amal Clooney.

Now on with the rest of the show, I hear this one has a trophy wife in it.

Trophy wife turns a blind eye to rich husband's cheating

It's not easy being the trophy wife of a man who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. You have to play the game, says a 38-year-old woman living in LA.

The game is "look hot, have a lot of sex, look the other way if they want sex elsewhere, and put up with them being work obsessed." Rich men aren’t hard to get.

According to the trophy wife, reports the Daily Mail, you have to look, dress and behave a certain way is all. She doesn’t buy into the "money doesn’t buy happiness" philosophy.

She's happy to play the game in exchange for the finer things in life. She said, "I am happy with the trade. I like my husband. We've been together 12 years and he's only 20 years older than me (That's not bad in this world)."

She has to be nice to his friends and business associates, flirt at times with certain men and keep up with an image he has curated. She's all for keeping this going as much as her rich husband is.

"I like dressing up and partying. My job is to be the hot girl my husband knows he couldn't pull unless he had money. They like knowing they couldn't have got you otherwise," she admitted.

"I am so grateful for my lifestyle. I don't take any of it for granted, even after all this time."

But there is an expiration date, she says. The life of a wealthy man's trophy wife will come to an end one day. If she gets caught up in drugs, that day could be sooner than expected. She expects to be around for another 10 years.

"I do worry about aging. I'm 38. Obviously an extremely well-kept 38. I visit a clinic once every three months for treatment and tweaks. But no matter what work I get done, you can't hide aging completely. Plus, I worry he'll get bored of me eventually," she said.

When that day does arrive, she'll be a childless, single 48-year-old woman, living off of what she described as a "generous prenup."

Take a deep breath in. If that's not love, I don’t know what is. She's flying on jets, enjoying the yachts, and meeting famous people, but it's not all stress-free.

What if one day it was all gone? Then what? It would probably be onto the next one. She "set out to marry the richest man" she could. She could probably find love as another wealthy man's trophy wife, but let's hope it doesn’t come to that.

Right now, she doesn't have to go where normal people are. If keeping that going as long as she can until her husband turns her in for a younger wife means she has to turn a blind eye when he cheats, so be it.

A loving trophy wife will do what a loving trophy wife has to do to make it work. That's a beautiful thing, isn't it?

Married men slide into this model's DMs at Christmas

I didn’t set out this week to find the most heartwarming stories that I could, they found me. Which to me means that I'm doing something right.

From the selfless trophy wife to a model that is there for the married men sliding into her DMs at Christmas, we have a lot of love crammed into one week.

Sarah Lloyd, who has more than 100k Instagram followers, says her hundreds of DMs a week ramp up when December arrives. It's often married men.

"A lot of my fans are married men," the model said. "I get cheaters sneaking into my inbox all year round, but Christmas is a different game altogether."

That's when "bored husbands out shopping for gifts for their family" show up. Married men, she says, are obsessed with her, and she's seen more of them sliding into her DMs over the last year.

She could easily turn them away, but that's not what she does. She's not cold-hearted. These married men are looking for something they're not getting at home. Being the lover that she is, she steps up.

"A surprising amount [of my fans] are married – it’s definitely increased in the last year. I think it’s because of the loneliness epidemic or because they are lonely in their marriages," Lloyd explained.

"Most of them just seem like they need someone to talk to. I can tell they’re not happy, or they’re craving a bit of comfort and attention they’re not getting at home."

What did I say? Another heartwarming story about sharing love against all odds. Is it the romance you read about? No, because those are fantasies. This real life.

Being the Side Chick

Some people know they're the side chick and others find out the hard way. Here are some side chicks telling their stories.

It all started with someone asking: People who dated someone who were cheating on their partner, how did that unfold?

I got a call from an unknown number that turned out to be his girlfriend. She was sobbing and telling me they had three kids together that he didn't take care of, and that he was a master manipulator who she suspected was cheating for a long time. I sent her everything I had and blocked his ass.

I didn't know he was in a relationship; he said she was his roommate. I was 22F and naive, and he was 31 and a liar. Then he had a life-threatening brain injury, and you should've seen the nurses' faces when they had to ask his mom, 'Which one is the legal partner because we've met his 'girlfriend' and his 'wife' today.' It turns out they were still together, and she thought I was a friend of his mother's. We had a screaming fight in the hallway. It was not my best moment, but I had to defend myself because I truly didn't know the truth; I believed what he told me. And I don't blame her for hating me. Then he offered me money to be a surrogate for them. They're all blocked now.

Not good. I was at a concert and the jumbotron kiss cam went on us and he bolted like he didn't know me.

We dated for eight months before I realized he was married for 20 years, not divorced. I broke up with him immediately. Two weeks later, he showed up on my porch in tears after having left his wife. I assumed a man who would cheat with me (without telling me) couldn't be trusted not to cheat on me, so after a chat, because I'm not a total asshole, I turned him away. They actually got divorced.

I met a guy who was in town for work while I was out at a bar getting a nightcap. We exchanged numbers and ended up hitting it off. He's a bit older than me, but I have always been into older guys, so it's whatever. I discovered he had a whole family back home a few months later.

We had a child, got married, spent eight toxic years together with a horrible end. Now, 13 years later, we are good friends who hook up occasionally.

I met him shortly after my 19th birthday. We spent a lot of time together going to bars and drinking. We'd text and flirt. We had been seeing each other for a few months. I'd spent time with his friend group. I had no idea he was with someone else. One night, while he was sleeping over after a night of bar hopping, his phone kept ringing. I picked it up, and a girl answered. I asked who it was. She said, 'This is his pregnant fiancée. Who are you?' I called his friends and told them to get him the fuck out of my apartment. They ended up getting married and having a few more kids.

Told him that I wouldn't hide or lie, if his girlfriend showed up, that made him rethink the arrangement.

15 years ago, I hooked up with a guy I knew was in a relationship. Not my proudest moment. 12 years ago, we got married. 10 years ago, we got a house. We’re doing pretty good. The trust issues remained for a VERY long time. We’ve both grown, realize what we did was not okay, but established boundaries and regular check ins to ideally be upfront with each other before cheating. I’d say we are an exception.

Married 25 years and have 3 amazing boys

That's all for this week. Next up, Christmas. I'll see you then with a very special Christmas edition of True Romance.

As always, you can reach me, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.