True Romance: Too Hot To Get Cheated On, $20 Bet To Marry Crush & Married Co-Worker Caught In A Love Triangle

Welcome back to another edition of True Romance with SeanJo. We've got some interesting situations to get through this week. As always, we'll take the journey with an open heart.

We're going to hear the case being made for being too hot to get cheated on. On the surface, this sounds like the claims of an overconfident person who is setting themselves up for a rude awakening.

This is precisely why we play the game. We don't rely on what something sounds like or what it looks like on paper. That's how you get caught flatfooted and that's how you get left behind.

Nobody wants that to happen. We don't show up week after week to read a headline and keep moving. We're here every week to take a deep dive into every story being presented before us.

This week is no different. Being too hot to be cheated on sounds insane, but it's no more insane than trying to find the romance in a $20 bet a guy made that he'd end up marrying his crush.

There's no way a bet is romantic, is there? Well, again, this is why we play the games. To round things out this week, we unpack a married co-worker love triangle that ends in complete disaster for some.

Too hot to get cheated on

We get started this week with a viral superstar/escort who has made claims before that she's saved countless marriages. Bonnie Blue is now claiming that she's never been cheated on and that's because she's "too hot to get cheated on."

That seems like a wild claim, but she's the professional here, so let's see if the math adds up. Bonnie had her hot takes locked and loaded for her appearance on Australia's top radio show, Kyle and Jackie O.

"I actually think it makes you a better partner," she said, reports the Daily Star, about married men who seek extracurricular activities outside their marriage.

"It's because you can come home, deal with your wife's whinging, get on with looking after the kids... but you're just sneaking off elsewhere to get pleasured," Bonnie added.

"You need to mix it up in the bedroom because if your partner is eating beans on toast everyday, you couldn't blame him for wanting to go elsewhere for steak."

That's a situation that she's familiar with. Not because she's ever been cheated on. That hasn’t happened and won't happen. Bonnie said of the prospect of being cheated on, "That can never happen because I'm too hot and too good in the bedroom."

The bottom line, according to Bonnie, is step it up or accept that your partner will be looking elsewhere. This approach doesn’t sit well with everyone.

Bonnie's received a ton of push back and been hit with claims that she lacks respect for herself and women in general. That seems like a bit of a stretch.

She's out here fighting the good fight for all the hopeless romantics out here. And this is the thanks she gets for trying to save marriages.

Don't worry, Bonnie isn't going to be swayed from her marriage-saving task by a few haters. She's not doing the work for everyone's approval or respect.

"I'm not asking for respect. Your husbands and partners, they pay my bills and my family's bills and they've made me a millionaire, so I'll continue."

Some people are just more giving. Bonnie Blue appears to be one of those very special people. Her claim of not ever being cheated on is no longer as shocking as it once sounded.

Here's to continued success as she fights the good fight.

$20 bet he'd marry his crush

Now how do you top a story of romance as strong as this week's first one? I don't know that you can, but we're certainly going to give it a try.

What better way to do that than with a guy placing a $20 bet that he would end up marrying his crush? I can't think of any. If this doesn't fall under the category of romance, I don't know what does.

Cade Wessel, then a senior in high school in Florida, had been dating his girlfriend for only a couple of weeks when he dropped this line in the yearbook, according to the NY Post, "Twenty bucks I marry Sarah Dill."

That was six years ago, and I know that $20 isn't a ton of money, but let's focus on the act rather than the dollar amount here. Because the now 24-year-old got to cash in on that bet in April.

There's not a dry eye in the house. There's nothing like placing a bet and having it pay off, is there? He could have put anything in the yearbook, but he went with a bet on himself.

"The teacher just sprang this stuff on us at the last minute," Wessel said. "I didn’t have anything profound to say like some of my friends were trying to do. I was just thinking about Sarah, and I knew I was going to marry her and I thought 'This will be cool down the road.'"

Don't go around ruining things with thoughts that placing this kind of bet might have some sort of hidden meaning behind it. Or there could be some red flags here. Don't ruin it for these two.

He's $20 richer and his wife is a happy newlywed.

"The wedding was one of the best days of my life," she said. "To finally have the wedding with all our friends and family there, and the bet was fulfilled.

"It just feels like a rom-com."

Absolutely. Let's turn this into a rom-com where a crippling gambling addiction is saved by the love of this guy's wife.

Can we get Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore to team up again? I think it's about time for that.

Married co-worker love triangle

Relationships at the workplace can get out of hand in a hurry. There are all kinds of reasons for this, but when a love triangle among co-workers forms there are rarely any good outcomes.

A college grad got a crash course in this when he unknowingly got sucked into a co-worker love triangle. It gets predictably messy considering that one of his co-workers was also married.

It was his first job after graduating, and he had a co-worker take him under his wings early on. The co-worker was recently married and had a child together with his wife.

They became friends and started talking about which of the single female co-workers. At first, the college graduate showed little interest in his female colleagues. He was trying to climb the corporate ladder.

Eventually, the real world caught up with him, and he realized that his dreams of a promotion at the company weren't happening as quickly as he thought they should. He decided to ask a co-worker out for drinks, despite previously feeling as if she wasn't interested.

"After not getting the promotion I wanted and knowing my time at this company was going to be limited, I finally decided to go all out and make my move. We have the same favorite basketball team so I asked her if she wanted to go watch them play just as friends," he said.

"To my surprise she said yes. It was a picture-perfect day and everything went even better than I had hoped. I knew she had a great time so was able to parlay it into another date/outing which was also a success."

They went on a few more dates and, prior to date number five, she broke things off with him. He thought he had found some true romance, but little did he know he was being played.

"I was completely confused and heartbroken for months not knowing why she ended it," he continued. "I requested a transfer from my manager so I didn’t have to be around her for 8 hours a day anymore."

As you can see, he was down badly. He had no idea what he had stepped into until after his transfer went through. It turned out his co-worker who had taken him under his wing had been having an on-again, off-again affair with the woman he had been seeing.

It had been going on prior to the college grads' arrival, and he was being used to try to get his mentor to leave his wife.

"She knew I opened up to him about my feelings, so by going out with me she was trying to give him the impression that he was going to lose her to me if he didn’t leave his wife/mother of his kid," he said.

"Sure enough, he got super jealous and forced her to stop going out with me and they picked back up the affair. His wife found out and left him and both resigned from their jobs once everyone at work found out what happened."

That's about as messy as it gets at the workplace. We're talking affairs, love triangles, broken homes and a couple of resignations.

This is exactly why you have to tread lightly when it comes to romance at the workplace. It wasn't meant to be for this fresh-faced college graduate. But that doesn’t mean all was lost here.

There was clearly something between the other two co-workers and that's enough to keep the spark of romance alive and well.

That's all for this week's journey through romance. Send your tales of true romance to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

We're working to have Sara Blake Cheek, answer a question or two next week. Until then, have a great week, and I'll see everyone next Thursday.