True Romance: 'Temptation Island' Shower Threesome Regret, Matching With Boss On Dating App & GF's Affair

The sun is out, spring has arrived, it's Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and we have another edition of True Romance to make our way through. This isn’t a "light a candle and curl up under a blanket" situation.

This week feels more like a "grab a blanket and head out for a patch of grass" edition. You know, feel the sunshine. Feel the ground beneath you. Take in the fresh spring air and, more importantly than all that, absorb some romance.

That's what these weekly journeys are all about. This week we take a look at some reality TV shower threesome regrets and the lessons learned from the experience.

The next stop on the path of romance is a twisted tale of accidentally matching with your boss on a dating app. Not just matching, but then hooking up with and having to return to work with them. It's not as easy to navigate as it sounds.

We end the week with a boyfriend who is now second guessing his relationship with his girlfriend after finding out that she once had an affair with a married man. Being a mistress is one thing, but a willing mistress could be a step too far for her boyfriend.

Let's get this show on the road.

Temptation Island's Brion Whitley regrets shower threesome

First up, the Temptation Island threesome in the shower regret. Who among us hasn’t been in a similar situation? Minus the cameras and the two women?

For those who don’t know what Temptation Island is, let's get into that before we take a look at Brion Whitley's regret. And let's not forget about the important lessons learned from it.

The reality TV show is a social experiment where couples who are "at a crossroad in their relationship" decide to test their love. That's where the cameras come in. They test their love by trying out "single life" on a Hawaiian Island.

That means they take a break and live in separate houses that also happen to be inhabited by sexy singles. It's a show of discovery really.

At the end of it, they decided whether to leave together or with one of the island's sexy singles they refer to as "tempters." Sounds healthy enough.

In Brion Whitley's case, he became "the most hated man on Netflix" by having a threesome in the shower with two of the tempters in the house with him.

It's a move that he tells TMZ he regrets and has learned from. Although he was unfaithful on camera for all who watch to see his girlfriend, Shanté stuck by his side.

Whitley told the outlet that he "hates the way I had to learn, but I do like the fact that I did learn." The haters are plentiful after the stunt and there are some death threats.

But it's not all negative. He's building back trust with his girlfriend and the two of them are even living together. He's committed and wants to be a better partner and a father one day.

He shaped up after one innocent shower threesome, which should really be called, in this case anyway, a learning shower threesome.

If it worked for him, it kind of makes you wonder what kind of lessons are hiding in there that you could be missing out on.

Man, I do love a happily-ever-after kind of ending. I think these two found that.

This Week in True Romance:

Matching with the boss on a dating app gone wrong

Now, I know what you're thinking about matching with your boss on a dating app. What could possibly go wrong? At first, not a lot. But it quickly unravels for this poor guy.

He's 24, he's single, and his friends encourage him to get on a dating app to revive his love life. He does and then matches with someone named Leah.

He described her on Reddit as "stunning—dark hair, piercing eyes, and this confident smirk in every photo." They hit it off. They started chatting and had a good time.

"We started chatting, and the conversation just flowed. Witty banter, subtle flirting, and within a few days, we were exchanging some… let’s just say very bold messages," he explained.

After a week, they decide to meet up for drinks. He was excited, showed up early, and then his stomach dropped when his date walked in.

"It wasn’t Leah—it was my boss, Monica. You know, the one who leads weekly boardroom meetings and is terrifyingly good at shutting down bad ideas," he wrote.

How did he not recognize her on the app and vice versa? The pictures he was looking at were a glammed-up version of his boss he wasn’t used to seeing around the office. For her, who knows? Maybe she knew all along.

"We both froze. I was about to make an awkward excuse and leave, but she just smiled slyly and said, ‘Well, this is unexpected… but not unwelcome.’"

Uh oh. She's into it. That caught him off-guard, but he stuck around for drinks and a night of laughing and flirting. Before you know it they were back at her place.

According to him, it was "passionate, spontaneous, and honestly the best night I’ve had in a while."

So what's the problem? He has to be in line for a raise after a performance like that, right? Well, let's pump the brakes on all that.

The next morning, his boss told him that she was engaged. And it's someone he's met at office events. That was only part of the problem. Things at work, he says, got weird.

She makes subtle innuendos during meetings and even brushes up against him on purpose. The nerve of this cheating boss of his.

Finally, he asks for some advice: "Now, I can’t tell if I’m in over my head or if this is some weird power game. Do I back off or see where it goes?"

This is the easiest answer of all time. Of course, you see where it goes. You can't let this engaged boss get the upper hand.

It's time you taught her a thing or two about the complicated world of romance. Do you want a raise and/or promotion or not?

Girlfriend had an affair with a married man

We wrap this edition of True Romance up this week with a guy looking for an excuse to breakup with his girlfriend. I mean a guy who is upset that his girlfriend was once a willing mistress.

The 33-year-old man started by explaining how much he loves his 29-year-old girlfriend and that she's "always been honest, kind, understanding, and funny."

They're compatible in all the major ways. He's planning on proposing around New Year's, but is having second thoughts about doing so after learning about the affair she once had with her friend's much older uncle.

When his girlfriend was 22, she had a roughly year-and-half-long affair with her friend's married uncle. He's 20 years older and also has kids.

He wasn’t bothered at first by his girlfriend's affair. It was a long time ago and before they were together. Then he found out that she knew he was married the entire time. She had even met the wife prior to the affair.

"He almost left his wife (I'm kinda skeptical about that, a guy "almost" leaves his wife, yeah... ok), and they eventually fizzled out when he took a big promotion and moved across the country," he wrote on Reddit.

"The wife never found out about it, and she never told her friend either. My GF and the guy haven't been close for years and haven't been in the same room together since he moved and they broke up but they're still on good terms and still follow each other on social media."

That doesn’t sound like a dealbreaker, but this guy isn’t so sure. He's "unsettled" by the whole situation. Not by the affair, those happen. The part about being a mistress and knowing that the man was married with kids.

She feels bad about it, but admitted to him that she would probably do it all again if she had it to do all over again. It was "part of her journey."

He needs to face the fact that he's just looking for an excuse to break up and go ahead and do it. She can get back to being a mistress, and he can live guilt-free about the fact that whoever he ends up with didn’t bang a married guy that he doesn’t know.

