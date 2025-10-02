True Romance: Sugar Baby Wins Spousal Support From Ex-Sugar Daddy, When A Lap Dance Goes Too Far & Hall Passes

It's the first Thursday of October, and we've made it to the top of the slide that's going to quickly drop us off in 2026. Once Halloween hits, we go down that slide and there's no turning back.

That said, there's still plenty of time before we start worrying about all that. We have more important things to focus our energy on now, like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban calling it quits.

Did you hear he changed a lyric about her to reference a 25-year-old female guitar player? How could he do such a thing? I don’t know, maybe he's letting True Romance take the wheel. More people should try it.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

You know who gets that and doesn’t have to be told to let her heart guide her? Sydney Sweeney. She's back out there after almost getting married earlier this year. And she's not half-assing it either. She's "full throttle" with Scooter Braun.

Yes, she apparently likes them a little older. Nothing crazy, just a guy in his 40s.

"They are full on," an insider told Page Six after they were spotted out together multiple times. "It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together."

That's what you like to hear, isn’t it? They're not full off or half on. They're full on in a relationship. Good for them. That's all anyone really wants.

Sometimes, searching for that can get tricky. Let's say you're in your 70s, and you find yourself with some money to spend in search of young love.

Before you know it, you're in court being ordered to pay spousal support to a 23-year-old who used to be your sugar baby. That happened in Canada this week.

Before we jump into that, go follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

23-year-old sugar baby wins spousal support from her 77-year-old ex-sugar daddy

Let's head up to the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, where a 23-year-old woman reportedly won interim spousal support from a 77-year-old "sugar daddy."

How do you find yourself in court with your sugar baby in the first place? Is this going to upend the whole sugar baby-sugar daddy arrangement or does this unlock a new level for them?

The Vancouver Sun reports that Jada Jane Bekar and Alexander Mordo met on a website in late 2020 designed to connect sugar babies with sugar daddies and mommas. The relationship between the two lasted until November 2024.

Bekar asked for interim spousal support from Mordo and claimed, based on his lifestyle and spending habits, that he has an annual income of $2.45 million.

So what? They were sugar daddy and sugar baby. How does this end up in court? He apparently forgot the first rule of being a sugar daddy: don't fall in love. Because they were living together by March 2021.

Then, a little more than a year before it all ended, he did what you can’t do when you have a ton of money. In April 2023 he married his sugar baby.

There you go, that's how this ended up in court for spousal support. You know how you avoid that? You don’t make the sugar baby a spouse.

The judge awarded Bekar interim support. Although it was a fraction of what she was seeking. She asked for a reasonable more than $12,000 a month and for a retroactive payment of $100,400 for the eight months since they separated.

She was awarded a measly $4,000 a month and a lump sum of just under $40,000.

Bekar has also asked for $17,000 to continue paying foreign fashion school tuition and $3,000 for orthodontic treatment. Those requests were rejected by the court.

Mordo denies making as much as has been claimed by his ex. He's been retired for years and affords the finer things in life, like sugar babies, by occasionally selling off capital assets.

These two still have some things to work out and a divorce to settle. So, this is far from over, but it serves as a reminder to not fall for your sugar baby, and if you do, don’t get married, not without an airtight prenup anyway.

This Week in True Romance:

Follow True Romance on Twitter and Facebook.

What happens when a lap dance goes too far at a bachelor party, and you end up cheating on your girlfriend

Spoiler alert, you don’t say a word about it to anyone. This is something you bury deep inside of you and let eat away at you until you become a shell of the man you once were.

That's how you prove you really love your girlfriend. It's not by refusing the invitation into the VIP room, and it's certainly not by getting a lap dance that doesn’t cross the line.

Those are for people who are on the fence about loving their girlfriend. They turn down the VIP invite and never get to the lap dance that no one else saw, but ended in cheating.

That isn’t this guy. He accepted the private dance in a VIP room. There weren’t any cameras around and nobody but the stripper knows what happened.

So he's in the clear, right? He should be. If he can prove he loves his girlfriend by stuffing it inside and giving himself stomach ulcers. He's struggling with that part, which only means one thing.

Maybe he doesn’t love his girlfriend as much as he thinks he does. She was at a Yoga retreat while he was fooling around during a private dance. What kind of guy thinks he should tell his girlfriend he cheated after her Yoga retreat?

I'll tell you. A guy who is incredibly selfish and wants to end things. Someone who can’t bring himself to face the reality that he's not in love anymore.

"I did admit we had been to a strip club but she wasn’t fazed by it at all. She’s one in a million with her open-minded attitude," he said, reports The Sun.

"It’s been three weeks now and the guilt is still eating away at me. Should I tell her what I’ve done?"

You know some people just can’t get out of their own way. This dude might be one of them. He's going to end up telling her and ruining everything.

Couples of reddit, have you ever given your partner a "hall pass"? If so what are your experiences?

Ah, the hall pass. It's one of those ideas that sounds good on paper, but is a lot more difficult to navigate. But here we are with a couple considering it and a wife seeking answers.

"My husband and I are considering doing this. Not because we have problems with each other, but just because we think it would be fun," she wrote on Reddit.

"Dont know anyone who's done this, and would like some advice on the whole experience. By ‘hall pass’ I mean letting each other have sex with another partner, with no consequences."

What could go wrong? There are a couple of things that could derail the fun these two are seeking. Here are some of the responses she received:

You BOTH have to be people who don't get jealous or hold grudges. I guarantee this will be the first thing to come up in any argument from now on. Also know that it generally a lot easier for a woman to find sex if she wants it, so this may not be a quick quid pro quo. I would suggest not using people you already know and protect yourselves. That all said, lay ground rules, stick to them.

Hall pass given. Never returned...

I just did this, and am facing the consequences. Be very, very careful. I lost a dear friend and am now on a "break" with my husband. Unsure if things will ever be fixed or if I am losing two people. Do. Not. Engage in sexual acts with someone you know if you do this, please.

Stop calling it a "hall pass" and start calling it "Im okay with my husband sleeping with other people and accept if I say its okay once I cant suddenly have a problem with it when he keeps doing it" pass

Swinging can be fun. It can be great, even. However, it isn't for everyone. Likewise, not everyone is equipped to truly handle all it entails. Constant and open communication is key --seriously, leave nothing to question. Before that, you must be secure with yourselves and secure within the relationship. Otherwise, you're gonna have a bad time.

it's incredibly risky. in most cases i would think it would lead to some heavy feelings of jealousy and maybe guilt, and it will come up in every argument. making it with someone who isn't a stranger could be even worse.

At one point I knew a number of couples in open relationships. All failed except one, which I held up in my mind as the example that a healthy open relationship is possible. When the woman in that pair discovered that her man had fathered a child with someone on their "no fly" list, that ended too. Oh, and more than a year after the couple split, his parents still didn't know that they had a grandchild.

It will not be fun. It will be horrible. I haven't done it but I've seen it fuck up a lot of my friend's relationships so, yeah. There are some people who can be swingers and some who can't. I have never seen a "one time thing" turn into anything but hurt and drama and often divorce.

my god so many debbie downers. the wife and I have done this and we did NOT come into our relationship with this mentality. It developed later on. we have a good relationship and have had several 3-somes and been involved with our own friends with benefits. having an open relationship does not destroy your relationship. not communicating does. if this is something you want to try, then try it. just make sure you are both on the same page and that you know what the other person expects. not all open relationships end in disaster.

I was given a hall pass in 2 previous relationships. One was, quite transparently, trying to lure me into cheating so she could dump me. The other was genuine, but I never took it. Firstly, I wasn't sure I could handle physical cheating, even if authorized. Secondly, she was having a rough time in life for most of our relationship, and even though I was "allowed" a hall pass and a threesome, I'm not sure she could've emotionally handled it. I think it can work, but it takes 2 very well matched people.

My wife and I do this semi-regularly. It usually works alright for us. My wife and I share similar tastes in women. She's pretty monogamous when it comes to guys though, so full swap hasn't happened yet.

Ex story

- Anonymous writes:

I reconnected with a high school girlfriend at about 30yo. It started as an apology, which led to talking, reconnecting and dating for about 2 years. We matched, was great, and I think of her from time to time still. She was a package. Good looking, tall, funny…really could have settled down with this one. We had discussed the options, as well as logistics for her not local career.

We went to my rugby formal, where my play was awarded. To that end, as is the point with rugby, you drink a lot! We had to walk home, which wasn’t very far. As we were walking back, she decided that it was a good time to accuse me of using her as ‘arm candy’. And how all I wanted to do all night was ‘drink with the boys’.

She was angry walking in her heels the whole way, yelling about this or that. Finally, I stopped and yelled back, "what am I supposed to do here?" Her response wiped everything I had felt for her. "I FU**IN HATE YOU!!", and slapped me in the chest. (Solid strike, to be honest)

I dropped her at the airport the next morning, and got a letter in the mail a few days later, trying to deflect. "Love and hate are close emotions", "I drank too much", "I didn’t mean to explode"…

She came back to town about a week after that, and had to end it. I knew she had some crazy, as the best ones always do, but that night was a bit too far for me. Too bad.

SeanJo

Thanks for sending this one in. It's an excellent reminder that you have to find the correct level of crazy that is calibrated to you specifically.

Not everyone's tolerance for crazy and the risk versus reward that comes with it are the same. You have to find your limits, then find someone who fits within them.

-------------

That's it. If you have any crazy stories involving your ex like the one sent in anonymously, or any experience with hall passes, I want to hear them. Feel free to send them and any other stories of romance, anonymously if you prefer, to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Also, go follow along on Twitter and on Facebook.