True Romance: Cheater Cured Himself With 5 Wives, Threesome Fantasy Has GF Interested & Delusional Tinder Date

Welcome to May and this week's edition of True Romance.

I've said this before, but it's worth repeating: Sitting down and writing this column is one of my highlights every week.

This week we start off with a man who just couldn't be faithful to the women he was dating. He was the definition of a serial cheater.

His days of cheating are now behind him. He's cured himself, if you will, of running around on his women. He's a changed man.

He did it with the help of his five wives. That's right, the fix for his cheating was going all in on an enormous polyamorous family. If you're a serial cheater, there's hope.

Next on the slate is a threesome fantasy a man mentioned to his girlfriend. He threw out there, probably not expecting her to be interested. Well, it turns out she is.

She now kind of wants to bring the topic back up without pushing it. After that, we take a look at a delusional woman on Tinder's insane list of expectations for her future husband.

Buckle up and don't forget to follow True Romance on Twitter.

Serial cheater cured himself with 5 wives

Deciding that you finally want to put your serial cheating ways behind you is a big decision. It's going to take some work to accomplish. That or maybe a handful of wives.

Serial cheater Jame Barrett is here to tell you that giving up on monogamous relationships is the way to go. He cured himself of serial cheating with five wives.

No more sneaking around and trying to keep stories straight. Everyone is on the same page, and he's found, with a polyamorous relationship, what works for him.

I didn’t want to go heartwarming right out of the gate, it just worked out that way. Barrett is a new man. His desire for a variety of women is being taken care of.

"I’m like that, not just with my women," he said of his desire for variety, reports the NY Post. "I also felt like I wasn’t being true and honest with myself, so I felt more limited and internally conflicted."

Not anymore. He's now "freer and more at peace." Having his five wives and a small army of children has helped him to grow and mature too.

Of course, it's not all smooth sailing with his five wives: Cameron, 29; Jessica, 31; Reta, 28; Gabby, 30; Diana, 30, and his 11 kids. It has its pros and its cons, but at the end of the day this reformed serial cheater says, "My poly relationship is so much better."

That has to be music to the ears of other serial cheaters. There's finally a cure, and it's not forcing you to try to get to the root of your behavior or any of that wacky mumbo jumbo.

He's found true love and a purpose. He's going to take his cure to the people.

"Monogamy isn’t the only way to love," he said.

"We want to normalize and legalize polygamy — not the weird, religious, culty stuff, but like normal adults who just decided that they want this relationship type."

What a guy. He could have discovered the serial cheater cure and kept it all for himself. He doesn’t want to do that. He wants to help others.

This Week in True Romance:

Threesome fantasy that his girlfriend can't stop thinking about

A couple spent a nice romantic weekend together recently. It was just the two of them, in bed, having the best time and also discussing their fantasies with one another.

They've been together for three years, so this wasn’t the first time they've had these discussions. However, the girlfriend revealed on Reddit that this "was the most detailed conversation we had ever had about it."

That's when her boyfriend "mentions that he finds threesomes really hot specifically one with two males and one female."

If it were to hypothetically go down, that's her choice as well, and she admits that if it was the other way around that she'd be uncomfortable with it, which she told her boyfriend.

Little did he know that sharing that tiny bit of detail about his preferred configuration would suddenly have her interested in it.

"He said that wouldn’t bother him because he would never expect that to happen, but he has peaked my interest because the way he spoke about it made it seem really hot."

She's never done anything like that before and isn’t even sure if her boyfriend wants to actually follow through with it. But now she's interested in finding out if he is.

She doesn’t want to push it though.

The comment section had plenty of advice to dish out. Feel free to offer up yours as well, sean.joseph@outkick.com. You can do so anonymously. Here are a couple of those words of wisdom.

"Do it. You only live once. BUT be sure u and him both do research and work thro all possible situations and emotions before getting another person involved," the commenter wrote.

"Complete agree with this statement!," someone responded to the YOLO commenter. "My husband and I have been together for 13 years, and about 10 years into our marriage, he suggested the same thing. We talked about it for over a year and a half. Then we went for it. It’s been, 100% worth it!"

Delusional woman on Tinder shares list of expectations for her future husband

A potential Tinder date sent a man a list of "Bare Minimum for Husband" requirements. The 18 items on the list prove that she's one hundred percent delusional.

The list includes everything from salary requirements to being emotionally intelligent and confident. She also expects her husband to make her life easier with "maid, chef, etc."

Here's the list:

Loves me deeply and puts me first Financially successful (300k+ salary) Generous and spoils me Sophisticated and enjoys luxury Emotionally intelligent and confident Chivalrous and protective Ambitious and disciplined Family-oriented and well-connected Fit, attractive, and well-groomed Takes control and makes plans Keeps his word and values trust Supports my goals and lifestyle Fun, outgoing, and socially respected Prefers privacy over social media validation Loves traveling and fine dining Sexually disciplined and loyal Handles pregnancy prevention (no hormones for me) Makes life easier (maid, chef, etc."

Here's one missing from her list: is a vigilante who they call Batman. I mean seriously, does she expect to pick up a dude like that on Tinder?

Is she trolling? Was this some sort of test and have we all failed it? If not, this princess is going to have a very long search ahead of her for a husband.

Finding "the one" is about finding the person that checks certain boxes, then deciding if you can live with the rest of what they bring to the table.

That's love. It's not a list of bare minimums. Best of luck to her on finding someone that meets all 18 of those minimum requirements.

---------

That's it. Have a great week. I'm looking forward to your threesome advice as those hit my inbox. That goes for you too, Paul from St. Paul.

Follow along on Twitter and feel free to send questions, comments, stories, and whatever else you like my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.