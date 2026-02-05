True Romance: Navy Vet Turned Content Star Saved From Brothel By Rich Widower, Man Falls For Dad's Ex & More

True Romance proves this week that not all love stories are clean, but they’re still love stories.

Go ahead and put on the Chris Isaak right now. Lower the lights if you're into that too. Grab a candle too, if that's your thing. I'm not here to judge.

I don’t know what it is this week, maybe because we're closing in on Valentine’s Day, but this edition of True Romance feels worthy of Wicked Game being played in the background.

I'll be listening to it both in my head and out loud in my office while I'm putting the finishing touches on this one. I hope you'll do what feels right and join me. I know you can already hear the guitar.

There were a lot of different directions I could have gone in this week. I had a couple holdovers from last week as well as some fresh romance to choose from. I did what I always do. I followed my heart.

The sex surrogate who slept with more than 400 clients came across as making it too much about herself. I couldn’t take her seriously. I saw it as nothing more than a look at me and how awesome I am.

That's not who we are here. We let the romance lead. Then there was a story about Buddhist monks being busted with all sorts of porn and sex toys. Again, I just wasn’t feeling that one. I wanted more.

I wanted more Kim Kardashian sneaking around with Lewis Hamilton and less Khloe Kardashian trashing James Harden for being a cheater. This is as much yours as it is mine. If you like any of those and think we should take a deeper dive, by all means let me know.

I believe I chose love this week like the man who was busted getting a jump on Valentine’s Day by using $300 worth of counterfeit bills to buy flowers and chocolate for a Florida stripper.

I went with a man who found the love of his life in the most unexpected way possible. The woman of his dreams, before they got together, dated his dad, who is also the best friend of the woman's dad.

Complicated, touching, and above all else a love story. As is the Navy veteran turned adult star who was rescued from life in a brothel by the love of a wealthy widower.

Navy veteran finds love in a wealthy widower who saved her from life in a brothel

US Navy veteran Addyson James had become an OnlyFans star and adult film actress before hard times landed her in a brothel, where she lived and worked.

The 46-year-old's troubles started after a herniated disc surgery forced her to take time away from her career. Being unable to work, and not making enough from her content, caused her to lose her apartment, she told the NY Post.

The unpredictable schedule in the adult industry, which she got into about three years ago, was tough even when she was able to work.

James, tired of couch-surfing, made a decision in July that ended up changing her life. She took up residency at Sheri's Ranch Brothel near Las Vegas. Three weeks in, she met her future husband Jim.

He sent an email and was looking to pay the brothel a visit.

"Jim explained his situation, that his wife has passed away, and said he was looking for some companionship and intimacy… he also wanted something safe, and Sheri’s is legal," James recalled.

"He had lived a very vanilla lifestyle, as most people do. So for him to do something like this was a big step."

A step guided by love? You might come to that conclusion. Jim was a 77-year-old widower from Missouri with a little bit of money. He fell for the Navy vet right away.

"I just immediately fell in love with her – it was love at first sight," Jim told The Post. "I liked her smile."

An Air Force veteran himself, his one-night planned visit turned into two. He was able to connect with James, and she had no idea what she was in for.

After his $25,000 stay, he offered to pay for a boob job and much more. She couldn’t believe how generous he was.

"He wanted to do nice things for me, he wanted to take care of me…he was the most giving, kindest man ever," James said.

A 2025 X5 BMW, a new home in Arizona, and an engagement ring followed that initial boob job offer. They were married in November.

The 31 years between them is nothing. This is love, and they’re making it work between the two homes, Jim's in Missouri and hers in Arizona. Addyson James has even gone back to work with the blessing of her new husband.

She's too young to retire from adult films and while Jim would much rather her stay home and let him take care of her, he understands. She has to keep working, or she'll go crazy.

"At the end of the day," Jim says. "I know she’s coming home to me, and that’s what counts."

This is why you can never close the door on love. It will find a way if you don’t have your head buried in the sand.

A man finds the love of his life in his dad's ex, but there's more to this story…

If finding love at a brothel isn’t proof that it can happen anywhere, what about a man who didn’t let the fact that a woman was his dad's ex keep him from finding the love of his life?

A couple on the dating oriented live show Blind Chemistry told their story. She dated his dad for over two years prior to the two of them getting together, but there was a connection there. She felt it, he felt it.

That's why, two weeks after the relationship with the dad ended, the two of them were in bed together. These facts had her admitting to feelings of shame.

When asked what his dad felt about the fact that his son was now dating his ex, she jumped in for clarification. She asked, "His dad or my dad?"

The host says, "His dad," before she goes onto explain that there's another layer to this insane dating story. She says, "My dad and his dad are best friends."

The host and the audience of the live show couldn’t believe what they just heard. It was bad enough that she was dating her ex's son, but to also have once been dating her dad's best friend is on another level.

Is there any hope for these two? Who's to say. She may end up dating the guy's brother or mom or the best friend of someone close to her.

He's convinced she's the one. He added as the crowd was recovering from the news that his dad (her ex) is also best friends with her dad, "At the end of the day, I think I found the love of my life."

If it doesn’t work out, and I hope it does, there are what they like to refer to as red flags. Which takes us into our closing act.

What is the biggest red flag you've ignored in a relationship and how long did that relationship last?

You could argue that we've had a red flag-filled column this week, but it's all about perspective, isn't it? One man's red flag is another's love of their life.

This week's Reddit thread proves that some have a higher tolerance than others for red flags. Having feelings for someone still after putting up with eight years of an unwiped bum is something.

Here are the red flags. Have you put up with any for far too long? Let me know.

Inconsistency. Him being sweet and invested one day, distant the next. I just kept telling myself that he was just busy. Our relationship lasted for 4 years by the way

I once dated a lady who had no empathy. Full on psychopath. We used to play games like "how should I feel when ..." and "why do they feel ..." Looking into her eyes was like staring into the void. We dated for 6 months.

Him being receptive to literally any attention any female would give him lmao. Led to him cheating multiple times. Oh. Not finding out that he had kids with 2 other girls (who happened to be sisters too) until the end of our relationship. Turns out he was lying about going to work and actually was going to court to pay child support on these kids he wanted nothing to do with. His checks never added up to what he was supposed to make (due to child support). I was just oblivious to everything. There’s a lot more but I digress. 7 1/2 years

Dirty dishes gathering mold under the bed 3 years. Most embarrassing thing ever to look back on. And the sex wasn’t good either.

Demanding I cut off all my guy friends even ones I’ve known since childhood because "all men are dogs" but he didn’t have to cut off any of his female friends. Guess who cheated multiple times and constantly and claimed the other was a cheater. (hint: it wasn’t me)

Never brought flowers and didn’t wipe bum. Eight years, but there are still feelings.

Since we moved in together they spent about half the nights at their "friend's" house, supposedly because it was closer to their job. The relationship lasted a year and 3 months

Constant accusations in things. It never stopped, they just progressed from things that I could kinda see the pov, to things that were entirely asinine.

She had a problem with everything, everyday was a new complaint about something trivial and no one could ever do something good in her eyes

5 years. Still in love with her ex, went on a drug and alcohol binge eventually graduating to blackouts, physical violence, ending with her threatening me with a butcher knife if I ever called the cops again. Filed for divorce while she was in jail. Life is good now. 3 years single.

If they have their own photo/portrait as a phone wallpaper - walk away. Just. Walk. Away. That bitch is a self obsessed narc

My fiance disregarding concerns I had about a male friend she picked up at school. I supported their friendship, but when she started dressing in his clothes, snapchatting until midnight, coming home late when I babysat her kid, swapping risque (non-nude) photos--I was insecure. He helped her pack her bags when she moved out, and they're currently in a relationship.

She was wonderful and super affectionate at first but what I came to realize later was that she was ‘love bombing’ me. In hindsight she exhibited textbook narcissism and also had a drinking problem which she hid as well. I got off easy and got out after three months. One of the worst people I’ve ever had the misfortune of meeting.

she was a stripper or ex-stripper

ring tan line. I'm not proud of it. she was beautiful and giving me attention and i was a fat losser who never had a gf. so when she said she had separated from her husband i bought into it. one night we are at my place and she goes to empty her pockets on the night stand out comes her phone and keys and her ring. 4 months.

Dude with the Vacuum Cleaner

- Gene in the Rock writes:

Good thing it wasn't a Shark brand, eh?

SeanJo

Great point, Gene. As bad as getting in trouble for getting it on in public with a vacuum cleaner is, it can always be worse.

-------------

