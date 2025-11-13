True Romance: Man's Mistress Cut His Junk Off For Cheating On Her & His Wife, Finding Love On A Plane & More!

It's Thursday and that means it's time for another True Romance. This week it gets a little messy. I can't sugarcoat it. That's not how we roll during these weekly visits.

We always do, and we always will, take the good with the bad. Some weeks are easier than others, but it's this heads-down approach that keeps us even.

The worst thing that we could do is get too high or too low. I've said that before, and I'll repeat it every time I feel it's necessary. This week it felt necessary.

Why is it necessary this week? Because it turns out the myth of an age-gap marriage being smooth sailing has been revealed as just a myth.

It's a relationship that sometimes requires therapy in order to navigate. I know you're shocked to be learning about this, but we have the Baldwins to thank.

There's more to making it work between Hilaria, 41, and Alec, 67, than celebrity and fake accents. The 26 years between them is real. Not just a number.

"I don’t believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation," Hilaria said during an episode of the Uncut and Uncensored podcast, Page Six reports.

Did you write that down? Good. There's more.

She continued, "There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, 'He has 26 more years of experience.' And sometimes that’s a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy."

It's good to see that even the Baldwins are willing to stand up and fight for love and not let two and half decades of experience get between them.

Not everyone is as lucky. Take the first love story this week. It's a story about a married man who had his penis cut off by his mistress after she accused him of cheating on her and his wife. I feel like some therapy could have helped that situation.

A married man's mistress cut his junk off during sex for cheating on her and his wife

As tough as it has to be putting up with Hilaria Baldwin, it could be worse. You could be this married man, Karsilan Utami, who has been juggling at least a wife and a mistress for the past several years.

The man who calls Indonesia home started dating 28-year-old Windi Sintia in early 2019, reports the Daily Star. The two continued seeing one another despite the fact that Utami married another woman in late 2019.

Wow, now that's love. But this love story started to fall apart when, after promising to support his mistress financially, he started giving her less money. Then he bought his wife a new motorcycle.

That set the wheels in motion on a plot to attack him. She reportedly planned for a week after seeing his wife post about her gift on social media.

She allegedly pulled out a penknife from her bag and cut off his erect penis while they were having sex in a secluded field that she lured him to. He ran naked into the street bleeding and screaming.

He, with the help of others, made it to a nearby hospital where surgeons were able to save his penis and reattach it. The mistress allegedly tossed her weapon and went home.

She was arrested two days later. At a press conference on October 22, the day after her arrest, she confessed. She accused him of cheating on her and his wife with other women. She was heartbroken and angry by this.

"I felt a little regret for what I did, but mostly satisfaction. I am finally satisfied," she said. "Our relationship was like husband and wife. But he kept lying and cheating. I was angry and disappointed."

The penis-chopping mistress was charged with premeditated assault resulting in serious physical injury. This carries a maximum sentence of seven years according to Indonesian law.

Let this be a warning to all those with a wife and a mistress out there. You can’t start running around behind their backs with even more women. It could cost you an intact penis.

I want to believe this was a wake-up call for this guy, but I know the enormous power of love. I wouldn’t be shocked to find out that these two crazy kids picked up right where they left off. After he's fully recovered, of course.

This Week in True Romance:

Flight attendant who uses flights as her personal Tinder

Now, in keeping with the spirit of not getting too high or too low, we have a truly heartwarming tale of a flight attendant looking for love in the friendly skies.

She's not just there to grab a blanket or bring around the snacks, she's taking inventory of the passengers on the plane to see if there are any that are worthy of her time.

She turns the flights into her personal Tinder and has matched with several men.

"Sometimes, I do have an instant crush and I can't explain it, but if you compare it to Tinder, it feels like I desperately want to send them a super-like," she said.

"Sometimes I make jokes with my colleagues while we are passing out coffee and drinks. Then we do little hand gestures. A thumbs up means swipe right and thumbs down means swipe left."

She has managed to match "with quite a few passengers" once the flights land. They "go on a date, but what happens next stays a secret."

This isn’t all fun and games either. Noelle, 25, is looking for a husband. Someone with, "good cologne, confident posture, and salt and pepper hair."

These looking for love in the sky quests have a real purpose behind them. She's taking it seriously and genuinely looking for love.

"I have met a lot of great men in the air and have had some amazing dates. None have been 100% successful, sadly, but I can never give up on love," she said.

"I'm a lover and I'm looking for a husband to settle down with."

That's how you bounce back from age-gap therapy and a guy getting his dong cut off by his mistress. Now we're back, right in the middle again.

That's what a story about not being able to give up on love does for you. One of these hook-ups with a passenger will be the one.

What do men consider to be "coming on too strong" when a woman is flirting with you?

Let's wrap this one all the way up with some advice for a 38-year-old woman who is back on the dating scene and wants to know if she's coming on too strong when she attempts to flirt.

"I’ve (38f) always been a really upfront person when it comes to my attraction and feelings to men but now that I’m back in the dating scene I’ve kinda been in my head about whether or not I’m too much," she wrote on Reddit.

"Context: one critique from my last ex was that I came on ‘too strong’ at times and it was overwhelming. While I mostly think it’s a him thing, it got into my head and I’ve gotten nervous about I show interest."

She's not lewd. She doesn’t talk about marriage out of the gate either. She's not overly touchy-feely in public either. She likes to make the first move, and maybe it was just a problem with her ex. That's why he's the ex.

She's doing the right thing here by getting the advice of a bunch of strangers in a forum. She asks, "What do you guys consider ‘too strong’ when a woman is flirting? Is it light touching or talking closer to you? Or is it like just straight up asking for your number ? Those are like my go to moves lol."

Not taking a hint. Long story short.

"let's have a threesome with the bartender" when we just met like an hour ago is a bit much for my taste.

Idk, I think the only way a woman could probably come on too strong in my opinion is if she walked right up to me in public and grabbed my genitals through my pants.

Coming on too strong typically means your interest in him is greater than his interest in you. Even if he likes you there is always a risk in opening up to someone, and people may not be ready for that risk. Courtship is a dance, and dance requires synchronicity.

Saying "I love you" when you don't even know me yet. Up to that I'm pretty much down for any amount of affection

There was a girl I knew in grad school who liked me, but I didn’t reciprocate, so I always kept our interactions brief and platonic. Then, at graduation, she introduced me to her grandmother, who straight-up told me "you’re gonna take care of her."

Clingy and needy. Wanting to be around all the time.

Too strong for me is if I feel like you're getting way too attached way too fast, or just generally demanding my time in a way that we haven't been together long enough or deeply enough to justify.

For me, "coming on too strong" from a woman would be that she is already planning our wedding, naming our kids, and deciding the next 5 years of our imaginary life before the 1st date is over.

I like having space. I spend a lot of time with my partner, but also have a host of things I like to do on my own or without them. If youre so insistent on being involved with me constantly that I can't do that that would be an issue.

I’ve had women just come up and grab my face to stick there tongue down my throat, or shove there hands in my pants without even talking. I wouldn’t recommend this.

This is one of those that you know it when you see it. I’ve never had someone flirt to the point that it made me feel uncomfortable. Being groped might do that depending on the context.

When she puts her hair in a bun and unzips my pants before saying hi.

If a girl likes me wayyyyy too much and doesn’t have enough going on in her life then it’s a red flag. I need independence when we’re apart but connection and fun when we’re together.

If you're talking about marriage, love, and having to hear from him every hour, that's too much.

Fairly subjective, but I think the general rule of thumb is that it's probably a good idea to stop somewhere short of sexual harassment.

There you have it. Another solid week of romance in the books. If you've ever had your penis cut off by a mistress, or if you've hooked up with a love-seeking flight attendant, I'd love to hear about it.

You can always reach me, anonymously if you prefer, with those stories or any other of your True Romance stories at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

