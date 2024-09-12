True Romance: Man's Girlfriend Starts An OnlyFans, Polygamist Heartbroken After Wife Leaves & Couple Cheating

Sometimes it's hard to remember that there are almost always two sides to every story. You see a headline or a short video clip and make a snap judgment about the situation.

Some of the time those judgments are correct, but what about the swings and misses? In general, people don't do a good enough job at making sure we account for the misses.

That's the case in most places, but not here. When we unpack these tales of true romance, we try to look at them from all angles. This week's edition of True Romance with SeanJo is no different.

On the surface, a man's girlfriend starting up an OnlyFans, despite his objections, might seem like a reason to end a relationship. But we're not going to irresponsibly fire off that take.

Not without looking at it first from her perspective. Taking her talents to paying customers could make perfect sense depending on the circumstances.

We'll take a look at that and more this week. One thing before we get things started this week.

For those of you wondering and who might have heard rumors that Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell were Hollywood swingers, they're not. They aren't out there hosting swinger parties.

Anyway, now that we have that out of the way, back to figuring out if this guy needs to break up with his girlfriend for starting an OnlyFans. Let's go.

Finding partner's OnlyFans

This guy starts things off by explaining that his girlfriend is in a bad situation financially. He has offered to help, but she refuses to accept it.

She instead decided that she wanted to take a ride on the OnlyFans money train in hopes of solving her financial troubles on her own. It worked for others. Why not for her?

Well, her boyfriend isn't wild about the idea. In fact, he considers it a form of cheating and says he expressed his opinion to her.

"My partner is in a bad situation financially and REFUSES to let me help. I don't understand, I make good money and it's literally no burden and I want to and I've been telling her over and over I want to cause I love her and she says she would feel like a burden," he said.

"Well, to provide for herself she started an onlyfans even after I voiced my opinion, I told her I considered it cheating, she said she ‘had to do it’ but I said if she is then I need access to her account to see what she posts and what messages are on there."

That sounds like a reasonable approach. It might be cheating, but it's also a multi-billion dollar business. Let's see if she's able to make some money while taking a look at the messages.

He added that she told him there would be no nudity taking place on her page. But there's a problem. He has no way of verifying that because "she still will not show me the page."

He admits that this reality is causing him to freak out, and he's starting to believe there's more going on than what his girlfriend is telling him, and he claims he can't find the page on his own.

"I do know of her first post and have the picture because she sent it to me first before posting (it's not a nude) so if there's any tech wizards out there or tips on how to find it I would really really appreciate it."

Oh, no. She's on OnlyFans, presumably taking care of those financial problems on her own, won't give him access, and he's too stupid to sign up for an account of his own to find out what's on her page.

This guy is down bad. There's really only one solution here. As much as I want to see these two to make it, it's never going to work. It's not even that she's on OnlyFans and doesn't want his help.

They could figure that part out. What really is the issue here is this guy might not be the brightest bulb, and she's just getting started on completely ignoring him.

That said, I wish them both luck. Maybe she'll be one of the success stories, and he'll be quitting his job shortly in order to help run her small business.

Man who had 'nine wives' heartbroken as another leaves

While there's some sliver of hope for those two, we now turn our attention to a man who is losing more than just hope. He's losing "wives" left and right and is heartbroken now that he's gone from nine to only five.

The 51-year-old polygamist has been through several breakups recently, but the latest really hit home. He believes the intimate schedule he has in place is to blame.

The most recent wife to leave him apparently got tired of all the "free love." She was tired of the sex schedule he created and wanted more from their relationship.

"She decided she wanted more than my schedule could offer," he told the Daily Star about the wife who left him with only five.

"She wanted a monogamous relationship, she got tired of free love. But deep down, this only made the encounters with them [the others] even more intense."

Despite the heartbreak, he still has five other wives who are sticking by his side. He's a man with a lot of love to give and will certainly heal quickly from this loss. He's already looking at the positive side of things.

"Losing a wife was like losing a part of me but life goes on," he said. "Now, with five, it's easier to dedicate myself to each one. More time for intimate relationships. Look, managing five [wives] is a full-time job!"

Wow. That's incredible. This is a strong man whose only fault is that he loves too much. It happens to those who can handle it and that's not everyone.

The sex schedule might have sent one of his wives packing, but it's not going anywhere. This man with five wives sticks to his guns.

"And the [sex] table remains firm and strong, ensuring that each one of them receives my whole self. But honestly, the [sex] table has already become my best friend. Sometimes I wonder if my heart has limits but for now, five wives is good enough!," he admitted.

"It may seem strange to those who don't live this reality, but it's a way of showing that I care about each one of them. It's not just about sex, it's about paying attention and caring."

And people claim romance is dead. Come on. How is that even possible when there's a guy like this running around with five wives making sure each one receives his love and attention?

I finally admitted my work affair to my husband but his confession was so much worse

We wrap up this week after a man triumphed over heartbreak with a couple who were cheating on one another at the same time and didn't know it. A true case of sometimes, it's better to keep things to yourself.

The 49-year-old says that her 52-year-old husband had lost interest in her. She tried to talk to him about it, but got nowhere. So she started looking for attention from others.

She found it at work with a colleague of hers. She ended up sleeping with him, but couldn't live with the guilt and decided to confess to her husband of 25 years. When she did, she found out that she wasn’t the only one who had strayed.

The husband had been having an affair with their daughter's 28-year-old friend. A friend that was well-known to the family.

"He calmly suggested we should draw a line under both our infidelities — simply stating we were even and had both behaved badly," she said, according to The Mirror.

This led to a fight between the two, with the husband seemingly convinced that she would eventually get over the affair he had with their daughter's friend.

"He seems to think I will just get over it but I can't get past the fact that I had revenge sex, knowing deep down that he was cheating on me and had been for ages."

That's a swift kick to the gut. One that she wouldn’t have received in this way had she been able to skillfully and effectively been able to stuff the guilt she was feeling deep inside and forgotten about it.

Then she could have caught him in one of the many lies she says that he had been telling her over the years and found out about the affair that way. The "I don't feel so bad about the secret affair I buried deep inside" way.

It would have been the healthy guilt-free way to end this marriage. Now she's mad that he's been cheating on her and mad that she told him about her affair. He seized the opportunity and tried to turn it into a "look we both did bad things" situation.

He's not listening to divorce talk now and the only way this marriage survives is if she stretches the one-time event out into a full-blown affair that goes on for a while.

Some will say that's a crazy thought. But love makes people do crazy things. What can I say? A couple that cheats together, just might stay together.

--------

Well, that was quite the ride. I'll see everyone right back here next Thursday for another addition. If you have a significant other who is on OnlyFans, or have multiple wives, or were ever in a relationship where both parties were cheating on one another, let me know. I want to hear about it.

The inbox is open for that and anything else you want to send my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.