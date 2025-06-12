True Romance: Man Wants Girlfriend To Sleep With His Boss, Hall Pass Dilemma & Waiter Given A Chance With Wife

Having your girlfriend sleep with your boss sounds like a good idea until she leaves you for him.

Here we are again. It's Thursday and that means it's time for another very special edition of True Romance. I don’t know that there's anything that makes this one any more special than the others, but it felt right.

We're going to get up to the mid-80s, where I am today. The birds are chirping, and the sun is shining. That's enough to slap this with a very special label in my book.

Before we get into the guy nagging his girlfriend to sleep with his boss, let's take a look at Glen Powell's ex, Gigi Paris. The model is out running around blaming innocent movie-promoting tactics for ending her relationship with the actor.

Can you believe that? They were together for three years, and she let cheating rumors with Sydney Sweeney, developed to promote Anyone But You and nothing else, get between them. I don’t know it sounds like she had a foot out the door already.

Paris revealed that the Powell-Sweeney cheating rumors, which her fiancé at the time was completely fine with, caused her to break up with him. Does she want to see him succeed? Is she even thinking about Powell's future as a leading man?

It doesn’t sound like it. Here are her disgusting comments on the Too Much podcast. Paris said, "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options."

She continued, "I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f*ck?'

"Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do… I was shattered."

Or how about a third option and trust your boyfriend? He says it's work, it's work. They have to get asses in the seats. So they play along with some affair rumors, big deal.

Enough of this crying about pretend cheating and the ending of a relationship that just needed a convenient reason to end. Let's get into some real reasons to end relationships.

Boyfriend keeps nagging his girlfriend to sleep with his boss

Where do we begin with this one? This boyfriend is motivated and willing to do what it takes to get where he wants. But he's also looking to take a shortcut.

He's gotten a taste of his boss's fancy mansions and sports cars during his eight months of working for him and wants in on the Spanish villa and parties on his yacht.

How can he cut to the front of the line and start receiving those invites and a pay raise? By having his girlfriend sleep with his boss. That's the key. What could go wrong?

His girlfriend isn’t quite as enthused about it as he seems to be.

"Apparently, the old goat fancies me and has hinted that he’d like to see me naked in his bed," she said, reports the Daily Star. "I can’t think of anything worse but what can I say when my guy insists, I need to prove my commitment to our future by putting myself out there?"

She caught the boss's eye at a recent cookout, and he came up to her and showered her with compliments. The boyfriend, instead of being upset, is urging her to sleep with his boss.

"His argument is that it’s a dog-eat-dog world and I need to be prepared to do whatever it takes to advance our cause. He argues that he eats dirt on a daily basis so I shouldn’t have a problem with one little night of passion that could end up bagging us a fortune," she continued.

"Apparently, this is my chance to play my role. He reminds me that I studied drama at college. He suggests I view this as an acting job; that I should draw on my training; take on a character and fake it."

She says she's ambitious and wants the finer things in life and is worried that if she doesn’t go along with it, the relationship with her boyfriend is going to come to an end.

She's looking at this all wrong. If her boyfriend is nagging her to sleep with his boss, some would say their future is already doomed. This is where the opportunity opens for her.

Think along the lines of Indecent Proposal. She's got nothing to lose by sleeping with the boss and kicking the boyfriend to the curb.

There's no scenario where she lives happily ever after with the boyfriend after sleeping with his boss. But that doesn’t mean she can't get a taste of the good life until someone else catches the boss's eye.

This Week in True Romance:

The "Hall Pass" dilemma

A tale as old as time. You've been given a hall pass and aren’t sure if/when you should use it. A 50-year-old finds himself in this exact situation.

His 44-year-old girlfriend of five years has had her sex drive fall off a cliff over the past two or three years. Medication, self-confidence, and some health issues are to blame.

He tried talking to her about it and offering up his moral support. It didn’t work. There's still very little action in the bedroom between these two.

It eventually came to the point where his girlfriend offered up a hall pass. It's to be used, he wrote on Reddit, to "scratch my itch with someone else whenever I need to."

So far, the pass has gone unused. This despite the fact that they haven’t had sex in more than six months. He hasn’t had the will to go out and look for someone else.

He even told his girlfriend that if she really wanted him to use the hall pass that she should find someone for him. Still, there's been no luck for this poor bastard.

But he does have his eye on a slightly older platonic friend of his. His girlfriend hasn’t met this friend of his, but is aware of her and often suggests they hang out.

Is this the lucky lady he gets to cash his hall pass in on? Maybe, if this guy could ever take a hint. She flirts with him, and he wonders if she's "just being friendly."

"On one occasion, she asked me over to help with some minor handyman type tasks, we agreed on a time for me to arrive. When I arrived, I knocked on the door, and she answered about 2 minutes later, wearing (apparently) only a towel, as she was "just in the shower," he admitted.

"She quickly showed me around her place, then went to get dressed (but left the bedroom door ajar - I didn't pursue or see anything)."

This guy can’t take a hint. She's shown him photos of herself in lingerie and still the hall pass remains crammed deep in his pocket. There have been several other occasions where this guy had a chance to "unplatonic" his platonic friendship.

Still nothing. His hall pass has been a complete waste up to this point. This is less of a dilemma and more of a sad story about a guy with a hall pass who is walking away from the light and into darkness without a flashlight.

Am I crazy or is this guy completely lost? Is there any hope for him? Let me know what you think or send over your own hall pass story, anonymously, of course, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

What happened to the customer is always right?

A waiter missed out on a tip, and more, by essentially telling a customer "no, thanks, I don’t want to bang your wife." How did he find himself in this position?

A few years ago, he had a couple in their early to mid-30s come in during a slow shift. She spent some extra time with them just shooting the shit and making them laugh.

It seemed like a typical slow shift with a completely normal couple, but it ended with a proposition from the two from completely out of leftfield.

"When i went to check on them 1 more time before i dropped off their check, the husband tells me. ‘hey, my wife and i have been talking and we have a question for you,’" he admitted.

"'Would you be interested in sleeping with her… you know be her boyfriend?'"

He initially laughed the offer off, thinking that the two were joking. The blank stare on their faces let him know they were serious. That's when the wife spoke up.

She complimented him on his waiter skills and let him know they loved his vibe. He politely declined the offer, then let his manager know about it, necessary I'm sure. There's no chance he was bragging about it at all.

He then proceeded to drop the check off. That's when he went from receiving an offer to bang the customer's wife to a zero tip. Life comes at you fast sometimes.

"so i declined and went back to drop off their check. well… 1st off they put a big ol’ ZERO! on the tip. and now all of sudden i was the worst waiter they had . and they left a nice lengthy note on the back of the receipt about how shit i was," the waiter said.

"lol that just made it more funnier that, my decline hurt their feelings & they tried to find the best way they thought to show me up! it was a good laugh with me and my coworkers. whadyagonna do 🤷‍♂️"

Whadyagonna do? Did this guy not learn anything? What you're going to do, quite obviously I might add, is bang the dude's wife next time.

This was an offer at romance, and since I heard no mention on his part of being in a relationship, it was an offer that should have been accepted.

You don’t turn your back on that. If you do, you deserve no tip. The universe presented you with a gift, and you spit in its face.

Butt Implant Commentary

- Michael F writes:

Sean Jo,

You keep us captivated, never know which way it’s going to turn each week. Great stuff.

Here’s where the butt implant lady went sideways:

[he didn’t know "how to deal with a woman who feels secure and free in her own body."]

If she’s so secure why’d she buy a new ass that isn’t hers? He does know how to handle her, he GTFO in a second.

That’s all, keep up the great work kid!

SeanJo

Thanks for the support, Michael. It's comments like this that keep me showing back up for work every day.

You hit the nail on the head with the delusional butt implant lady. She left her now-ex with no choice.

---------

